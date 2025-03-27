Vestiges is running at Ayyam Gallery until April 1. Victor Besa / The National
Culture

Art & Design

Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Athar Jaber's solo show in Dubai and Seher Shah's take on cartography

Plus, an exhibition dedicated to francophone women artists living in the UAE

Razmig Bedirian
March 27, 2025