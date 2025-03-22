'I want to capture the togetherness Eid brings to families': Abdulla Lutfi on teaming up with Amazon

Emirati artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/09/21/from-canvas-to-computer-screen-emirati-artist-abdulla-lutfi-turns-to-crypto-art/" target="_blank">Abdulla Lutfi</a> and Amazon are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/04/18/emirati-artist-abdulla-lutfi-collaborates-with-amazon-for-special-eid-project/" target="_blank">teaming up</a> once again for the Eid holidays. Lutfi, known for his quirky black-and-white drawings, collaborated with the online retailer in 2022 to create limited-edition electronic Eid gift cards. This year, they’ve joined forces again to design gift cards, inspired by Amazon’s effort to celebrate eidiyah, the tradition of giving money to children during Eid. Lutfi's designs capture different aspects of the celebration, from family meals to traditional attire and visits to grandparents. The Emirati artist, who is on the autism spectrum and has savant syndrome, says his inspiration comes from fond childhood memories of the occasion. “I remember visiting my grandparents' house with my family and receiving traditional gifts and eidiyah. I also drew inspiration from our family meals together, which always felt warm and special. I wanted my artwork to capture the joy and togetherness that Eid brings to families," he says. Stefano Martinelli, vice president of Amazon Mena, says the company wanted the artwork for the gift cards to be a “celebration of both local artistic talent and regional heritage”. “We are particularly proud of our renewed partnership with talented Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, whose exceptional work for our 2022 Eid eGift Cards collection captured hearts and led to our exciting, renewed collaboration with him.” This is the fifth year in which Amazon has released Eid-themed gift cards for the holiday, and the second collaboration with Lutfi. Martinelli says the Emirati artist's distinctive monochromatic artistic style beautifully captures the warmth, joy, and togetherness of Eid celebrations. “As a savant artist on the autism spectrum, Abdulla brings a fresh and deeply personal perspective to his work, making this year’s Eid eGift Card collection even more meaningful," says Martinelli. He adds that Lutfi’s artwork reflects Dubai’s cultural identity, capturing its unique balance between tradition and modernity. “His illustrations often depict moments of everyday Emirati life, showcasing the city’s iconic landmarks alongside its deep-rooted customs. Through his signature monochromatic style, Abdulla’s work celebrates the UAE community, making his art instantly recognisable and deeply connected to the region.” Martinelli also says that Amazon will continue to collaborate with Emirati artists on their electronic gift card designs. “We remain committed to discovering and showcasing diverse artistic voices from across the UAE, each bringing their personal interpretation of Eid's magical moments and cherished traditions to share their art.” Meanwhile, in addition to the gift cards, Lutfi has also had his work shown in exhibitions. During the opening of his exhibition Luffy Lutfi: Emirati Manga in December, the artist sent a message to parents: “Please parents, do not disrespect the autistic people. Just love and accept them the way they are and help them support their life better and give them hope."