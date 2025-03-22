Abdulla Lutfi says his inspiration for this year's gift cards stems from fond childhood memories of Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Amazon
Abdulla Lutfi says his inspiration for this year's gift cards stems from fond childhood memories of Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Amazon

Culture

Art & Design

'I want to capture the togetherness Eid brings to families': Abdulla Lutfi on teaming up with Amazon

The Emirati artist known for his UAE-inspired black-and-white works has designed this year's eidiyah gift cards

Faisal Al Zaabi
Faisal Al Zaabi

March 22, 2025