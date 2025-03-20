Weekly UAE museum and gallery guide: Group exhibition and last of the Ramadan activities

As we head into the final week of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/ramadan/" target="_blank"> Ramadan,</a> art centres and museums around the UAE are hosting their final activities and events in celebration of the holy month. Elsewhere, a group exhibition in Abu Dhabi explores the relationship between contemporary art and the contemporary artist. Here, <i>The National</i> highlights the events to get to before the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/eid-holidays/" target="_blank">Eid </a>break kicks in. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art-design/2025/01/16/noor-bahjat-tabari-artspace/" target="_blank">Artbooth Gallery</a> in Abu Dhabi is showcasing Chromatic Dialogues, a group exhibition that explores the connections between contemporary artists and their styles. The exhibition features works by 14 artists, including Asaad Arabi, Bruno Sfeir, Gilbert Halaby and Hussein Baalbaki. Combining elements of abstraction, figuration and symbolism, the collection creates a lively dialogue between artistic viewpoints. Visitors can explore a variety of techniques and visual styles, offering insight into the broader themes shaping contemporary art. Curated to highlight both individual artistic expression and the shared themes that connect them, Chromatic Dialogues aims to showcase the ability of art to bridge cultural and personal narratives. <i>Monday to Friday, 10am-7pm; Saturday, 11am-3pm; until April 1; Abu Dhabi</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/inside-jameel-arts-centre-a-game-changer-opens-today-on-dubai-creek-1.790193" target="_blank">Jameel Art Centre </a>in Dubai is set to host a late-night programme featuring a variety of interactive art and cultural activities. The event includes workshops, talks and performances open to all ages, with a focus on creative expression and cultural engagement. Emirati visual artist Rashid Almheiri will lead drop-in stations throughout the evening, offering activities such as storytelling-inspired artwork, collaborative drawing and meditative creative exercises. Henna artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2022/07/22/adidas-teams-up-with-dubai-henna-artist-dr-azra-for-unique-trainer-designs/" target="_blank">Azra Khamissa</a> will present contemporary henna designs on the roof terrace, while the independent public library project Bootleg Griot will provide a curated literary space. Workshops include zine-making, ma’amoul baking, Palestinian embroidery with Eman Alkhawaja, the founder of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/03/28/tatreez-has-become-a-form-of-resistance-for-palestinians/" target="_blank">Tatreez</a> Therapy, plus an eco-friendly soap-making session led by Rouba Shaath. Attendees can also participate in poetry performances, screen printing and guided exhibition tours. <i>Sunday, from 9pm; Jameel Arts Centre, Dubai</i> As part of its Ramadan series, Dubai’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/10/27/etihad-museum-grant-emirati-history-culture/" target="_blank">Etihad Museum</a> is hosting a workshop titled Tablescaping and Poetry, led by Palestinian food artist <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2024/01/31/sondos-azzam-palestinian-pickle-girl/" target="_blank">Sondos Azzam</a>. Participants will engage in discussions on table arrangement focusing on composition, texture, colour and storytelling. They will then experiment with various materials to design their own tablescapes. The workshop aims to highlight the connection between aesthetics and language, encouraging participants to blend visual design with poetic expression. <i>Friday, from 8.30pm; Etihad Museum, Dubai</i>