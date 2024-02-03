Sharjah Light Festival 2024: Family-friendly village opens with art and dining pop-ups

Ahead of its opening on Wednesday, Sharjah Light Festival has opened Light Village, a family-friendly attraction filled with installations, experiences and food.

The first of its kind in the region, 12 landmarks and sites will be illuminated during the festival, with daily light shows every evening at each location. The festival, now in its 13th year, will run until February 18.

Light Village, which is opposite the University City Hall of Sharjah, will complement the festival, the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority said.

The market-style venue features several family-friendly attractions as well as home-grown food venues. Leslie Pableo for The National

Attractions at the market-style venue include a hypersonic multimedia tunnel as well as a digital padel court.

There's also an Immersive Experiences Tent, where "cosmic bubbles" created by light await, as well as a ball pit where they can roll around multicoloured bubbles. Inside the tent is also Mirrors in the Sky, an art exhibition of mirror spheres, where viewers will find themselves and the sky reflected endlessly in a collection of giant mirrored balls.

A play zone for children as well as an F&B zone featuring more than 50 venues will also be at the venue.

"This entertaining family destination will cater to the needs of Sharjah residents and visitors and, at the same time, support youth initiatives and national projects to stimulate the national economy, " said Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, chairman of the authority.

"Our aim is to foster creativity and innovation across various fields, contribute to entrepreneurship in SMEs, and enhance our community's vibrancy and economic growth."

Landmarks to be lit up during the festival this year include Sharjah Police Headquarters, Al Rafisah Dam, Al Noor Mosque, Kalba Waterfront, Sharjah Mosque, BEEAH Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Al Hamriyah New General Souk, Al Majaz Waterfront, Khalid Lagoon and Dibba Al Hisn city.

Tickets to Sharjah Light Festival are priced Dh10. More information is available at sharjahlightfestival.ae