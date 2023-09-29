Alserkal Lates heralds in the beginning of a new art season

Alserkal Avenue's staple art night event, Alserkal Lates, kicked off the unofficial start of a new art season in Dubai's cultural district.

The event, which ran from 5pm to 10pm on Thursday, was attended by art enthusiasts and featured new exhibitions, live music performances, workshops and more.

The Third Line opened with the solo exhibition Prolepsis, showcasing the works of contemporary interactive sculpture artist Sahand Hesamiyan. Influenced by science, geometry and spirituality, Hesamiyan’s works are built on some key theories and foundations of Islamic and Iranian architecture.

Known for his large-scale and incredibly ambitious pieces, Hesamiyan’s third solo exhibition with the gallery presents a collection of yet-unrealised projects, built in miniature scale. They reveal the artist's process and perspective and show that his work, even in a smaller scale, can still captivate viewers for its intricacy and intensity. The exhibition is on until November 3.

Green Art Gallery’s group show, Memory is the Seamstress, features the works of six artists from South Africa, Afghanistan, Lebanon, South Asia, the US and the Philippines, who explore the medium of textiles.

Works by Raed Yassin at the Green Art Gallery. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Curated by Murtaza Vali, the exhibition features the diverse works – mostly wall hangings – that display different forms and styles of imagemaking through the labour-intensive medium and techniques used in textile making. While the styles may be different, they are connected with the ethos of memory, commemoration and remembrance. The exhibition ends on November 3.

Ishara Art Foundation showcased Only Life, Myriad Places, a major solo exhibition of multi-disciplinary contemporary Indian artist Sudarshan Shetty. The exhibition, running until December 9, marks Shetty’s first foray into video words and film as he showcased the global premiere of his film, One Life Many.

The film uses elements of fantasy and delves into suggested stories that invite viewers to examine if the narratives being told are depictions of dreams or dreams of the characters.

Finally, 1x1 Art Gallery’s exhibition, titled Multiverse, is by artistic duo Klove from New Delhi. Klove's founders, artists Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth, have displayed a series of mesmerising, handcrafted glass lighting sculptures for their latest show.

The limited-edition pieces combine the ancient art of glass blowing by artisans in India with a surreal modern sensibility, creating one-off works. The show ends on November 1.

More information is available at alserkal.online