Dubai Waterfront Market 2024 invites artists to envision a more sustainable world

Dubai’s Waterfront Market is now accepting submissions for its annual Murals and Art Competition.

In collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the competition is now in its sixth year and aims to celebrate artists who are contributing to the emirate's creative ecosystem.

Under the theme of Art for Change, the Waterfront Market is inviting artists to submit ideas for a mural that will raise awareness about the environmental challenges the world is facing and to inspire action.

Khalil Abdulwahid Hassan, director of fine arts at Dubai Culture and competition judge, said it aimed to promote positive change and sustainability, while encouraging artistic engagement in society.

“The Murals and Art Competition exemplifies our joint dedication to fostering a platform that empowers creatives in their expressions in a time of major environmental considerations,” he said.

From industrial waste and the depletion of natural resources to the climate crisis, the theme of Art for Change explores a wide range of issues.

The theme is aligned with both the UAE government’s declaration of 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability’, as well as the aims of the upcoming Cop28, scheduled to take place in Dubai later this year.

The winning artist will be awarded Dh 30,000 and have the opportunity to showcase their mural at the Waterfront Market as part of the Dubai Art Season 2024, where it will have a permanent place alongside murals created by previous winners.

Along with Hassan, the judges include artist Maitha Al Marri and Lachlan Gyde, Nakheel’s executive director of asset management.

“I wholeheartedly encourage all creative individuals to seize this opportunity and contribute to this discourse,” Hassan said.

“By sharing your talent and vision, you play an integral role in shaping a more vibrant and sustainable future through art.”

All artists must be a UAE resident aged 18 years and over. The deadline for submission of entries is November 10.