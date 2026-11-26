Al Fahidi Fort reopens to the public on Thursday after a five-year restoration, bringing visitors back inside Dubai’s oldest surviving building.

The Bur Dubai landmark, which housed Dubai Museum for half a century, now tells the story of the fort itself and the people who lived and worked there.

Built in 1787 to protect the settlement along Dubai Creek, the fort has served as a residence for the ruling family, a seat of government, a prison and an armoury. In 1971, the then ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, turned it into the emirate’s first museum, introducing residents and tourists to life in the emirate before oil.

Many visitors will remember walking through a replica souq or seeing the equipment pearl divers took to sea. Between its opening and 2019, the museum recorded nearly 17 million visits, according to Dubai Culture. Its original floor plan is now among the exhibits at the renamed Al Fahidi Fort Museum.

A new underground extension houses galleries that tell the story of Al Fahidi Fort and the people who lived and worked there. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: A new underground extension houses galleries that tell the s…

Those who visit now will find six permanent galleries, a new underground extension and more than 700 objects on display. The collection ranges from archaeological finds in Dubai dating back 8,000 years to military objects associated with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. It also includes a sword and dagger belonging to his grandfather, Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from 1912 to 1958.

Inside the fort

Al Fahidi Fort remained the seat of government until 1896, when Sheikh Maktoum bin Hasher Al Maktoum was Ruler of Dubai and the ruling family moved to Al Shindagha, a neighbourhood near the mouth of the creek. Its oldest surviving section is the 12-metre south-western tower, built from coral and marine stone bonded with lime and gypsum. The roof was made with palm trunks and wooden beams.

Built in 1787, Al Fahidi Fort is Dubai’s oldest surviving building. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: Built in 1787, Al Fahidi Fort is Dubai’s oldest surviving bu…

Visitors can climb the tower and walk through the courtyard. The extension below ground gives the museum more space, with a skylight offering a view of the fort above. In one gallery, people who lived and worked at the fort share their recollections. An audiovisual display shows scenes from its past, including a gathering in the ruler’s majlis, where he received visitors.

Ayisha Khansaheb, director of Al Fahidi Fort and specialised museums at Dubai Culture, says the team has also created games and interactive screens for younger visitors.

Collection assembled over six years

Curators, archaeologists and building conservators worked alongside government partners on the restoration. Construction alone took three years and involved more than 1.7 million hours of work across the teams, says Maryam Muzaffar Ahli, director of the collections and art evaluation department at Dubai Culture.

“I’ve been on this project since day one. It’s been a journey of six years. I’m so happy to see it come to life,” Ahli tells The National.

The Islamic arms and armour gallery brings together more than 100 weapons. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: The Islamic arms and armour gallery brings together more tha…

Some of the archaeological finds and traditional weapons came from Dubai Culture’s collections. Other objects were donated through Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture, Ahli says. The Ministry of Defence also provided loans and donations.

In the Vault, a gallery tracing the development of the country’s armed forces, visitors can see pieces of military uniform worn by Sheikh Mohammed, the UAE’s first minister of defence. Communications equipment and military musical instruments are displayed alongside weapons and equipment from different periods.

A separate gallery brings together more than 100 weapons from across the Islamic world, part of what Khansaheb describes as one of Dubai Culture’s largest acquisitions.

Among them is a medieval mace head shaped like an elephant, once attached to a club-like weapon. A Persian shield and helmet from the early 19th century bear inscriptions and patterns inlaid in gold and silver, while an 18th-century steel cuirass from Hyderabad, India, was made to protect its wearer’s chest and back.

Two of the objects closest to the fort’s own history belonged to Sheikh Saeed. His dagger, with its silver-decorated sheath and gold-embroidered belt, was shown to his grandson Sheikh Mohammed when he visited the restored fort on November 20. Sheikh Saeed’s sword is also part of the collection.

The dagger of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from 1912 to 1958, is on display for the first time. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Show caption: The dagger of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum, who ruled Dubai from…

“These were never displayed in public before,” Ahli says. “They’ve only been seen in historical photographs.”

Khansaheb studied history before taking on the museum directorship, and she knows how much there is to discover on a return visit.

“As someone who loves museums, I always like to visit my favourite museums again and again,” she says. She hopes that each time people come to Al Fahidi Fort, they find “something that they never knew happened or existed”.

Al Fahidi Fort Museum, Al Fahidi Street, Bur Dubai, is open daily from 10am to 8pm. Standard entry is Dh25 and includes admission to the nearby Coins Museum.