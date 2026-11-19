A painting by Vincent van Gogh has sold for $190.4 million at Sotheby's in New York, setting an auction record for the Dutch post-Impressionist artist.

Chataigniers en fleurs (Chestnut Trees in Blossom), painted in 1890, went under the hammer on Wednesday, a day after the auction house announced that a dispute over the painting's ownership dating back to the Nazi era had been resolved.

The work, offered from the collection of Argentina's Blaquier-Arrieta family, achieved a hammer price of $165 million, with the final figure including auction fees.

It surpassed Van Gogh's previous auction record of $117.2 million, set in November 2022 when his 1888 painting Verger avec cypres (Orchard with Cypresses) was sold at Christie's as part of the collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen.

The sale also makes it the fourth-most expensive painting ever sold at auction.

The painting was acquired in 1909 by Samuel Fischer, a prominent German-Jewish publisher, and remained in his family following his death in 1934. It was sold in 1936 through a gallery in Amsterdam to French collectors Henriette and Marcel Kapferer.

Fischer's descendants had challenged the circumstances of the sale, arguing that the family had been forced to part with the artwork as a result of financial losses suffered under Nazi persecution.

The heirs had called for the painting to be withdrawn from the auction. However, on Tuesday, Sotheby's announced that an agreement had been reached between the Blaquier-Arrieta family and Fischer's legal descendants, allowing the sale to proceed.

The terms of the settlement have not been publicly disclosed.

Van Gogh painted the work in May 1890, shortly after arriving in Auvers-sur-Oise, a village north-west of Paris, where he spent the last two months of his life.

Having left a psychiatric institution in Saint-Remy-de-Provence, the artist experienced an intensely productive period in Auvers, drawing inspiration from the surrounding countryside, gardens and village architecture.

The oil-on-canvas painting depicts flowering chestnut trees, their dense foliage rendered in expressive brushstrokes, with figures carrying parasols beneath their branches.

Following Van Gogh's death in July 1890, the painting passed to his brother Theo. Its subsequent owners included French aristocrat Prince Alexandre Berthier and Hollywood songwriter and producer George “Buddy” Gard DeSylva.

The painting was acquired by the Blaquier-Arrieta family in 1975, becoming part of a collection of Impressionist and post-Impressionist works assembled by Argentinian couple Carlos Pedro Blaquier and Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier.

Before its pre-auction exhibition tour, the painting had not been displayed publicly since 1964. Its return to public view this year offered a rare opportunity to see a work from one of the most celebrated periods of Van Gogh's career.