Inside Sharjah International Book Fair, from rare manuscripts to literary blind dates

A staple of the emirate’s cultural calendar for almost half a century, Sharjah International Book Fair isn’t an event that trades on novelty.

The fair has grown significantly since it was established in 1982, but for the most part, visitors know what to expect when making their way to Expo Centre Sharjah. As the event opens for its 45th year, running until November 15, the venue is once again decked out in familiar orange banners. The sprawling halls have become a labyrinth of book stands and publishers’ booths, with dedicated spaces for talks, panel discussions and workshops.

Familiarity, however, can be a sign of maturity. It can be a bit like going to your favourite restaurant and knowing you won’t be disappointed, whatever you order. Or picking up a new release by a prolific, time-tested author. That may be a better analogy because, much like a book, the fair requires time and engagement. For those who give the event its due, there are several novelties to appreciate.

A booth by the Peruvian embassy is one such surprise. The country is taking part in the event – or any book fair in the UAE – for the first time. The tables are draped in Peruvian textiles. The shelves are well stocked with Arabic translations of novels by Mario Vargas Llosa, cookbooks featuring Peruvian recipes and children’s books on Peru’s heritage and history.

Publishers from around the world bring their latest titles to the fair. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Publishers from around the world bring their latest titles t…

“We have brought books by three publishers and are already talking about increasing the Peruvian participation in the next edition,” says Alberto Farje, Peru’s ambassador to the UAE.

The display also features a reproduction of a ceramic vessel depicting a mythological killer whale. The original vessel, designed to hold water, was produced by the Nasca culture, which flourished between 100BC and AD800 on the southern coast of Peru.

Artefacts and historical objects are abundant at the fair. The United Arab Emirates University booth, for instance, is presenting a dozen manuscripts from the institution’s collection. These include 18th-century works on medicine, 16th-century archaeological notes and several centuries-old copies of the Quran, with gold-leaf designs. The university is also displaying a selection of its own publications, including an atlas of minerals and rocks from the UAE, and specialised books on law.

“We participate every year,” says Abdulrahman Al Kindi, an attendant at the stall. “The university has a collection of 600 manuscripts. We’ve brought 12 here this year, different types of books, from medicine to law to religion. This year, we also have special stands dedicated to the university’s College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, as well as for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences.”

Oman’s pavilion celebrates the heritage of this year’s guest of honour. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Oman’s pavilion celebrates the heritage of this year’s guest…

There is eplenty to discover in the area dedicated to Oman, the fair’s guest of honour this year. The displays explore the country’s intangible cultural heritage recognised by Unesco, including the khanjar dagger, horse and camel ardhah shows and the Al Azi poetic performing art. There are also figures dressed in traditional clothing from various parts of the sultanate.

Manuscripts include a medical compendium by Omani physician Rashid bin Umayra Al Rustaqi, as well as Majmoa Alsyar wa Aljawabat (A Collection of Biographies and Answers), considered the oldest surviving Omani manuscript, dating to 1137.

Rare manuscripts offer visitors a glimpse into centuries of scholarship. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Rare manuscripts offer visitors a glimpse into centuries of …

As in previous years, stalls representing publishers from around the world are overflowing with new titles, from translations of Voltaire and Clarice Lispector to children’s books.

The UAE Board on Books for Young People is a highlight here, presenting the titles shortlisted for the International Award for Arabic Children’s Literature. The prize spans several categories and age groups, including early readers and non-fiction. Winners will be announced during the fair.

For those unsure which title to pick, Sharjah-based Little Puffin Publishing House offers books wrapped in brown paper. The initiative is called Blind Date with a Book.

Little Puffin’s Blind Date with a Book invites readers to choose a wrapped mystery title. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Little Puffin’s Blind Date with a Book invites readers to ch…

“It’s a mystery, you don’t know what title you’re going to get,” says Kyla Salvieio, an attendant at the stall. “You can pick whether you want an English or an Arabic book, fiction or non-fiction, but that’s it.”

While many visitors are well acquainted with the fair, others are discovering it for the first time, such as Ruby Ali, a book collector who recently moved to Sharjah.

“I have more than $200,000 worth of books and can say this is a beautiful event with a great collection. I love how the universities are well represented. It’s a great way of connecting with future students,” she says. “We just got here. They have tonnes of books!”