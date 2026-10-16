Arabic word of the week: 'Finjan', the humble cup that symbolises hospitality

Some of the most meaningful gestures in Arab culture come in small packages. A finjan, the little cup traditionally used to serve Arabic coffee, is one such example. Though modest in size, it represents hospitality, generosity and the bonds formed through shared experiences.

Our Arabic word of the week, finjan, translates to cup, particularly a small vessel used for coffee or tea. Its plural is fanajeen, while in Gulf dialects, including Emirati Arabic, it is commonly pronounced finyan or finyal. The word is generally traced to the Persian pingan, meaning a bowl or drinking vessel, which was adapted into Arabic through centuries of cultural exchange.

The word has also travelled beyond Arabic. Turkish uses fincan for a cup, reflecting the shared vocabulary that developed across neighbouring regions.

While finjan can refer to an ordinary drinking cup, its strongest cultural associations are with gahwa, the traditional Arabic coffee served throughout the Arabian Gulf.

The finjan is usually small, handleless and made from porcelain or ceramic. Some are plain white, while others feature intricate geometric patterns, floral motifs, Arabic calligraphy or gold detailing. These decorations can draw on regional artistic traditions, transforming an everyday drinking vessel into a miniature canvas.

Its size is deliberate, allowing coffee to be served in modest quantities and refilled throughout a gathering.

In the UAE and much of the Arabian Peninsula, offering a finjan is an established expression of welcome. Coffee is poured from a dallah, the distinctive long-spouted pot, and traditionally presented first to the eldest or most honoured guest.

The finjan, a small handleless cup used to serve Arabic coffee, is a symbol of hospitality across the Gulf, with guests traditionally offered refills until they signal they have had enough. Antonie Robertson / The National Show caption: The finjan, a small handleless cup used to serve Arabic coff…

The cup is received with the right hand, and the coffee is generally poured only a quarter or a third of the way up. A gentle shake of the empty finjan signals that the guest has had enough.

These gestures form a language of their own, allowing hosts and guests to communicate respect and appreciation without exchanging a word.

The tradition also extends into Bedouin customs, in which successive cups have acquired symbolic meanings. Finjan al dhaif represents hospitality, finjan al kaif is associated with enjoyment, while finjan al saif evokes loyalty and a willingness to defend one's companions.

In 2015, Arabic coffee was inscribed on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, recognising its cultural importance.

The finjan also occupies a place in Arabic poetry. Syrian poet Nizar Qabbani famously used the cup as a symbol of fate and romantic longing in Qari'at Al Finjan, a poem later immortalised in song by Egyptian singer Abdel Halim Hafez.

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The poem centres on a fortune-teller who examines an overturned coffee cup and predicts a man's troubled romantic future. Through the familiar practice of reading coffee grounds, Qabbani transforms the finjan into a vessel of destiny, longing and heartbreak.

Whether used for conversation, ceremony or fortune-telling, the finjan is rarely just a drinking vessel. Its significance comes from what happens around it: an invitation to sit, an opportunity to talk and an expression of welcome repeated with every refill.