Arabic word of the week: How hindam links appearance with character

There are many Arabic words that describe appearance, but our Arabic word of the week, hindam, carries a more particular meaning.

Usually translated as tidiness, smartness or neatness, the word refers to the way a person presents themselves, particularly through clothing, grooming and overall appearance. To describe someone as hasan al-hindam is to say they are neatly and appropriately dressed.

Yet hindam is not quite the same as fashion. It does not depend on expensive clothes, labels or elaborate styling. Instead, it is concerned with whether a person looks clean, composed and put together.

A freshly pressed kandura can demonstrate hindam. So can a carefully worn abaya, a well-fitted suit or a simple outfit that has been thoughtfully co-ordinated. The emphasis is on presentation rather than extravagance.

The word is also frequently paired with qiyafa in the expression al-qiyafa wal-hindam, which broadly refers to a person’s outward appearance and the way their clothes, grooming and bearing come together.

The phrase is particularly common in official, military and professional settings, where appearance can be closely associated with discipline. In these contexts, good hindam can signal respect for the workplace, the institution and the people around you.

In official and military settings, hindam can reflect discipline, professionalism and attention to appearance. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Show caption: In official and military settings, hindam can reflect discip…

That gives the word a social dimension. Looking neat is not only a matter of personal preference. It can also be understood as a sign of professionalism, self-respect and consideration for others.

The related verb handama carries the idea of arranging something or putting it into good order. When applied to clothing, it suggests that an appearance has been deliberately composed, with attention paid to proportion and detail.

This broader sense helps explain why “tidiness” is an incomplete translation. Hindam can also encompass grooming, bearing and appropriateness. “Smartness” and “presentation” come close, but neither fully captures the way the Arabic word links outward appearance with a sense of order.

The idea has appeared in Arabic literature, too. Lebanese poet and writer Khalil Gibran used hindam in a verse describing dress as a mirror of good bearing and noble character.

It is a telling use of the word. Hindam is not simply about clothes looking good. It suggests that the care a person takes over their appearance can reflect something about their attitude and character.

Good hindam is not tied to wealth or fashion. A modest outfit that is clean, balanced and carefully worn can embody the quality just as strongly as something more expensive.

Hindam is less about style than care. It describes the small details that make a person appear composed and put together, and the belief that outward order can say something about the person within.