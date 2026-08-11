10 great Arabic audiobooks you can listen to in English

Arabic literature has overcome numerous hurdles over the decades, from the professionalisation of publishing and printing houses to finding skilled translators capable of carrying works into other languages and achieving international recognition through major literary awards.

Those gains have helped establish the genre as an important, and at times urgent, window into a region undergoing continuous change, while introducing international readers to authors shaped by distinct life experiences and the literary traditions of their respective countries.

Audiobooks present another opportunity. As the format grows, more Arabic novels are becoming available to listen to. In January, Amazon and the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launched the Digital Arabic Library, which includes 5,000 Arabic-language audiobooks.

For international listeners who do not speak Arabic, another process is developing: marshalling the growing number of excellent English translations into high-quality audiobooks, professionally produced and performed by experienced actors and narrators.

Several of the printed titles below have also featured in The National’s selections of the best Arabic novels of the 20th and 21st centuries.

While this is not an exhaustive list, these 10 celebrated works, arranged by most recent English printed translation, offer a good starting point for those seeking Arabic literature on their speakers.

1. Asad’s Secret: A Novel of Gaza by Najlaa Attaallah (2026)

Translated by Sawad Hussain and narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi

The latest novel by the Palestinian author follows its titular 17-year-old as he comes of age in Gaza in 2011.

Living in a war-scarred refugee camp, Asad experiences the frustrations and awkwardness of adolescence even as the community around him crumbles.

Sawad Hussain’s translation was published in June, with Iraqi-Canadian actor Fajer Al-Kaisi reading the audiobook.

Duration: 3 hours and 27 minutes

2. Of Loss and Lavender by Sinan Antoon (2026)

Sinan Antoon has also written The Corpse Washer, The Book of Collateral Damage and Postcards from the Underworld. Getty Images. Show caption: Sinan Antoon has also written The Corpse Washer, The Book of…

Translated by Sinan Antoon and narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi

The Iraqi novelist translated his own 2023 Arabic novel Khuzama into English for its 2026 publication as Of Loss and Lavender.

It traces the relationship between two Iraqi men living in the US: one a retired doctor grappling with dementia, the other a newly arrived young man who fled the Iraqi army.

Fajer Al-Kaisi, who narrated Sinan Antoon’s The Corpse Washer, returns as narrator.

Duration: 6 hours and 57 minutes

3. Minor Detail by Adania Shibli (2020)

Translated by Elisabeth Jaquette and narrated by Siiri Scott

The Palestinian author's novel was at the centre of a boycott of the 2023 Frankfurt Book Fair by Arab publishers after a ceremony at which she was due to receive the LiBeraturpreis award was cancelled in light of the Israel-Gaza war.

The story crosses two periods and revolves around a brutal crime committed in Palestine during the summer of 1949, when Israeli soldiers murder a young Palestinian woman in the Negev desert, and its ramifications decades later.

Seasoned American narrator Siiri Scott, who also gave voice to White Torture: Interviews with Iranian Women Prisoners by 2023 Nobel Peace Prize-winner Narges Mohammadi, captures the stark brutality and quest for justice with empathy in this taut work.

Duration: 3 hours and 57 minutes

4. Death Is Hard Work by Khaled Khalifa (2019)

Syrian author Khaled Khalifa has also written The Guard of Deception and In Praise of Hatred. Photo: Yamam Alshaar Show caption: Syrian author Khaled Khalifa has also written The Guard of D…

Translated by Leri Price and narrated by Neil Shah

This acclaimed work by the late Syrian author is built around a road trip undertaken by three siblings travelling from Damascus to their village near Aleppo to bury their father. What would normally be a routine drive becomes an arduous ordeal of checkpoints, arrests and skirmishes during the Syrian civil war.

An effective exploration of how the conflict affects all facets of Syrian society, the novel is read by Neil Shah, a winner of multiple AudioFile Earphones Awards.

Duration: 5 hours and 51 minutes

5. Celestial Bodies by Jokha Alharthi (2019)

Translated by Marilyn Booth and narrated by Laurence Bouvard

The first Arabic novel to win the Man Booker International Prize, Celestial Bodies brought international attention to Omani author Jokha Alharthi in 2019.

Its surrealistic look at her homeland through the eyes of three sisters living in the village of Al Awafi is not lost in the recording. American-Italian actress and linguist Laurence Bouvard sensitively handles the novel’s shifting viewpoints.

Duration: 8 hours and 5 minutes

6. Palace Walk by Naguib Mahfouz (2019)

Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz was honoured for 'forming an Arabic narrative art that applies to all mankind'. AFP Show caption: Nobel laureate Naguib Mahfouz was honoured for 'forming an A…

Translated by William Maynard Hutchins and Olive E Kenny and narrated by Neil Shah

The first book in the Egyptian writer's Cairo Trilogy begins in 1917, during the Egyptian Revolution. The story follows major sociopolitical changes in the country through the Al Jawad family, led by its unyielding patriarch, Al Sayyid Ahmad Al Jawad.

Originally published in Arabic in 1956, Palace Walk belongs to the body of work that established Mahfouz as the central figure of the modern Arabic novel. He became the first Arabic-language writer to receive the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1988.

Neil Shah helms the epic 21-hour recording, which features a large and complex cast spanning different generations, motivations and conflicting viewpoints.

Duration: 21 hours and 3 minutes

7. Frankenstein in Baghdad by Ahmed Saadawi (2018)

Iraqi author Ahmed Saadawi won the International Prize for Arabic Fiction in 2014. Photo: Kheridine Mabrouk Show caption: Iraqi author Ahmed Saadawi won the International Prize for A…

Translated by Jonathan Wright and narrated by Edoardo Ballerini and Kaleo Griffith

Frankenstein in Baghdad is perhaps the most popular piece of fiction to have emerged from Iraq in the 21st century, and for good reason. The novel is a searing examination of sectarian violence that distorted Iraqi society following the US invasion in 2003.

It features a panoply of characters, including a journalist, an astrologer, a brigadier, a dealer of discarded objects and an elderly woman living alone with her cat. The novel’s star character, however, is its titular monster, Whatsitsname, who is made from the body parts of people killed in terrorist attacks.

With so much going on, the publishers wisely recruited Edoardo Ballerini and Kaleo Griffith to narrate. Ballerini is a two-time Audie Award winner and an AudioFile Golden Voice, while Griffith is a classically trained actor with extensive narration experience. Together, they bring the contrasting voices to life and capture the energy of the work.

Duration: 8 hours and 1 minute

8. The Queue by Basma Abdel Aziz (2016)

Translated by Elisabeth Jaquette and narrated by Mark Bramhall

Published in Arabic in 2013, Egyptian author Basma Abdel Aziz’s novel became one of the defining dystopian works to emerge from the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Set in the not-too-distant future, it follows a society in which an institution known as the Gate assumes control over everyday life after an uprising referred to as the Disgraceful Events. Citizens live under constant surveillance, and require permission for medical treatment, paperwork and other basic matters.

Elisabeth Jaquette's translation won an English PEN award, while Mark Bramhall brings an authoritarian edge to the performance, drawing on extensive stage and audiobook experience that includes multiple Audie Awards, the Odyssey Award and dozens of AudioFile Earphones Awards.

Duration: 6 hours and 9 minutes

9. The Bamboo Stalk by Saud Alsanousi (2015)

Kuwaiti author Saud Alsanousi won the 2013 Ipaf Award at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Kuwaiti author Saud Alsanousi won the 2013 Ipaf Award at a c…

Translated by Jonathan Wright and narrated by Ben Elliot

The winner of the 2013 International Prize for Arabic Fiction traces the life of its central character, Jose, who is born from a scandalous affair between a Kuwaiti businessman and a Filipino housemaid. He is swiftly sent to the Philippines and returns to Kuwait as an adult to face his paternal family.

British actor Ben Elliot's youthful register captures the innocence of Alsanousi's novel, about a young man coming of age as he tries to understand where he belongs and how others define him.

Duration: 10 hours and 51 minutes

10. The Yacoubian Building by Alaa Al Aswany (2004)

Translated by Humphrey Davies and narrated by Fajer Al-Kaisi

One of the most talked-about Arabic novels of the 21st century, The Yacoubian Building tells the story of Egypt and its cultural and social divides through the lives of residents in a single Cairo apartment block.

From the aristocrat Zaki Bey el Dessouki to the doorman’s son Taha El Shazli, the novel weaves disparate lives together to create a vivid portrait of a society caught between tradition and modernity. It was adapted into a 2006 film with an ensemble cast led by Adel Imam. Humphrey Davies’ translation is handled by the dependable Fajer Al-Kaisi.

Duration: 8 hours and 54 minutes