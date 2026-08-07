Arabic word of the week: Mubakkir marks the start of something new

An early start and new ventures are associated with our Arabic word of the week, mubakkir.

Its clearest translation is “early”, describing an arrival or the launch of something before its scheduled time. A person arriving ahead of schedule may say ji’tu mubakkiran, meaning “I arrived early”. Waqt mubakkir refers to “an early hour”.

The word can offer encouragement or carry a warning, with marhala mubakkira applied equally to the initial stage of a project and an illness in its early stages.

Mubakkir is often used in medicine to describe pre-emptive action or condition. Tashkhis mubakkir means “early diagnosis”, while tadakhkhul mubakkir refers to “early intervention” and measures taken before a condition progresses. Wilada mubakkira is a premature or preterm birth, used when a pregnancy does not reach full term.

Mubakkir comes from the root letters ba, kaf and ra, which produce a panoply of words linked to beginnings. The verb bakkara means to go, arrive or begin early, while bakir appears in the phrase al-sabah al-bakir, or “early morning”.

Another familiar word from the same root is boukra, which classically refers to the beginning of the day but is commonly used to mean “tomorrow”.

The idea of being first also appears in other terms. Bikr can refer to a firstborn child or something untouched, while bakura refers to the earliest fruit or produce of a season. Follow the root further and it leads to ibtikar, meaning “innovation”, and the verb ibtakara. Classical usage linked ibtakara with reaching something first; today it commonly refers to creating an original idea, product or method.

Mubakkir can also caution against hasty action. A judgment reached without enough information may be described as hukm mubakkir, while min al-mubakkir an nahkum means “it is too early to judge”.

This range shows how context determines the force of mubakkir. A seemingly simple word can signal a beginning, encourage timely action or warn that something has come too soon.