How GameExpo in Dubai is giving the next generation of gaming developers a chance to level up

GameExpo returns to Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend with more than 40,000 visitors expected. Beyond the esports tournaments, cosplay competitions and major brand activations, this year's event is shining a spotlight on Emirati game developers.

Running from June 5 to 7, the event will showcase finalists from GameForward, says Muna Al Falasi, director of Esports and Games Strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

The new accelerator programme is designed to help local studios transform game concepts into commercially viable projects. Launched by Dubai SME in partnership with Dubai Culture, GameForward provides Emirati developers with mentorship, technical training and business development support. It will culminate in a Demo Day at GameExpo, where participants present their projects to industry experts, investors and publishers.

Games can serve as a cultural export

The GameForward initiative forms part of broader ambitions under the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which aims to position the emirate among the world's top 10 gaming cities and create 30,000 jobs in a rapidly emerging sector.

Open to individual Emirati developers and teams with at least one Emirati founder, GameForward combines technical training, business workshops and mentorship from industry professionals, helping participants prepare their projects for commercial release following Demo Day at GameExpo.

Six winning teams have already been selected to receive funding and additional support to continue developing their projects.

Darkness Road is a survival horror game developed by Foxrito, an independent Emirati studio. Photo: Foxrito Studios Info

Al Falasi says the long-term objective is to help local studios reach international audiences while strengthening Dubai's gaming ecosystem. “We wanted projects that were advanced and ready to move towards launch,” she says. “The idea is to showcase them at international events and promote Emirati talent globally.”

One of the developers exhibiting at the event is Foxrito Studios, an independent Emirati team behind Darkness Road, a survival horror game inspired by local culture, folklore and history.

Founder and executive director Ismail Ahli says the project grew from a simple observation shared by him and his partners. “We grew up playing games, but we didn't see many that represented our region or our culture,” he says.

Despite having backgrounds in aviation, the team taught themselves how to use game development tools and released a playable demo on Steam in 2023. Ahli says the demo attracted more than 10,000 downloads in less than three months, with much of its audience coming from countries including the US, China, Germany, Japan and Russia.

Ahli says the international response reinforced the team's belief that games can serve as a cultural export. While players may initially be drawn to the survival horror gameplay, he hopes they leave with a greater understanding of Emirati traditions, folklore and history.

Foxrito co-founders Ismail Ahli, left, and Hussain Darwish have developed a game that draws on local folklore. Photo: Foxrito Studios Info

Set in Dubai in 1996, Darkness Road follows a character named Hamdan as he attempts to escape an evil doctor who has transformed people into monsters. Alongside survival horror influences from Resident Evil and Silent Hill, the game incorporates Emirati folklore, traditional clothing, UAE landmarks and the local dialect.

“The environments and buildings are inspired by old Dubai,” Ahli says. “The Arabic version uses the Emirati dialect rather than formal Arabic.”

Building a gaming community

The prominence given to projects such as Darkness Road reflects a broader shift in GameExpo's focus. While the event remains home to esports tournaments and gaming competitions, organisers have also expanded its educational and industry-facing elements.

Among the additions this year is Future Lab, which features technology-based interactive experiences. Visitors can also explore the Tokyo Zone, dedicated to anime, Japanese art and pop culture, alongside immersive challenges spread throughout the exhibition floor.

Slot-car racing is among the activities visitors can take part in at GameExpo 2026. Photo: Dubai Esports and Games Festival Info

The Jetour Garage makes its debut, with ticket holders entered into a draw to win a car, while the cosplay programme has expanded to include more than Dh50,000 in prizes. Overall, nearly Dh500,000 worth of prizes will be distributed across tournaments, competitions, challenges and cosplay contests.

Commercial partners are also playing a larger role. Amazon UAE is among the sponsors and has introduced an Amazon Now-themed laser-tag activation inspired by the company's speedy 15-minute delivery service.

Visitors can take part in the free activation to win vouchers and prizes, while Amazon is promoting a storefront featuring gaming accessories, snacks and electronics. Gaming-related products have recently been added to the company's delivery offering. “We know gamers don't want interruptions, so we want to provide that convenience as well,” says Tamima Hamadeh, head of marketing at Amazon UAE. “We play a big role in gaming and want to be part of the community.”

GameExpo itself is the centrepiece of the wider Dubai Esports and Games Festival, which has been running citywide since May 22. In the lead-up to the exhibition, organisers staged gaming activations at City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall, while esports qualifiers were held at gaming cafes across Dubai. Many of those competitions will conclude during GameExpo, with finalists competing on stage throughout the weekend.