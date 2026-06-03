PlayStation builds momentum ahead of GTA 6 with Wolverine, God of War, Stuntman and more

For much of the year, the gaming industry's release calendar has revolved around a single question: how do you compete with Grand Theft Auto 6?

The long-awaited sequel from Rockstar Games has cast such a large shadow over 2026 that publishers have spent months carefully positioning their biggest releases around it. Some delayed projects, while others avoided committing to launch dates altogether.

Sony's latest State of Play broadcast delivers the clearest picture yet of PlayStation 5's future, combining major first-party reveals with a surprisingly dense slate of third-party releases. More importantly, it shows that while GTA 6 may dominate the conversation, it is unlikely to be the only reason players switch on their consoles this year.

The centrepiece is Marvel's Wolverine, which finally emerges from years of anticipation with an extended gameplay reveal and a confirmed September 15 release date. Developed by Insomniac Games, the title appears markedly more mature than the studio's Spider-Man series, embracing the brutality of its central character through bloody combat, stealth mechanics and cinematic set pieces.

The importance of Wolverine extends beyond its commercial potential. Since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was launched in 2023, PlayStation's first-party release schedule has lacked a tentpole exclusive. Wolverine gives Sony the kind of blockbuster capable of defining an entire season and one of the few exclusives with the potential to dominate the gaming conversation on its own terms.

Marvel’s Wolverine releases on September 15. Photo: Sony Info

If Wolverine is the showcase's biggest expected reveal, God of War Laufey is its biggest surprise.

Rather than continuing Kratos's story, the next chapter in Santa Monica Studio's franchise puts players in control of Faye, the warrior better known as Laufey. The reveal trailer hints at a faster, more agile combat system built around magic and aerial movement, while opening a new narrative path for one of PlayStation's most valuable series. A release date is yet to be announced.

The showcase also highlights a reality becoming increasingly apparent across the industry: September is rapidly becoming one of the most crowded release months in recent gaming history.

Remedy Entertainment confirms that Control Resonant will launch on September 24, the same day as Silent Hill Townfall, followed by Capcom's Onimusha: Way of the Sword a day later. Wolverine's September 15 release means PlayStation users can choose among three of the year's most anticipated games within a span of 10 days.

Control Resonant is the sequel to 2019's Control. Photo: Remedy Info

The concentration of release dates is difficult to separate from GTA 6's expected arrival later in the autumn. Rather than challenge Rockstar head-on, publishers appear to be creating an unofficial blockbuster season of their own.

Alongside the headline announcements comes a fresh look at Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, now scheduled for February 2027, revisiting famous locations from Lara Croft's early adventures while teasing the return of familiar characters.

Funcom confirms that Dune: Awakening will arrive on PlayStation 5 on September 22, bringing its open-world survival experience on Arrakis to consoles alongside a new single-player mode. Meanwhile, Bandai Namco's Ace Combat 8, which launches on October 2, promises large-scale aerial battles across a cinematic campaign featuring both real-world and fictional aircraft.

Former Tango Gameworks creative director Ikumi Nakamura's studio Unseen offers up Kemuri, a stylish, supernatural action adventure set in a vertical Tokyo-inspired city where players battle paranormal threats alongside powerful yokai.

Moon Studios, best known for the Ori series, reveals that its action role-playing game No Rest for the Wicked will arrive on PlayStation 5 in October with more than 100 hours of content, new regions and an overhauled class system.

Horror also features prominently, with Until Dawn 2 introducing a new cast of ghost-hunting influencers who find themselves trapped on a tropical island in a stand-alone sequel developed by Firesprite.

Stuntman: Hollywood features scenes from famous films and TV shows. Photo: Saber Interactive Info

PlayStation also finds room for smaller surprises. MintRocket's Bancho the Chef is a stand-alone prequel to Dave the Diver, following the fan-favourite sushi master on a globe-trotting culinary adventure, while Saber Interactive will revive the long-dormant Stuntman franchise with Stuntman: Hollywood, a driving-focused action game inspired by classic film and television productions.

For fighting game fans, fresh details on Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls include the addition of Magneto, Carnage and Green Goblin to the roster, further strengthening one of the most intriguing competitive titles currently in development for PlayStation.

GTA 6 will almost certainly remain this year's defining release. Few games have ever arrived with such levels of anticipation. Yet Sony's State of Play demonstrates that PlayStation is entering the second half of the year with a momentum of its own.