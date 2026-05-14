Iran says Venice Biennale pavilion could still open despite organisers’ announcement

Iran’s participation in the 2026 Venice Biennale remains uncertain after the country’s pavilion commissioner denied the country had withdrawn from the exhibition, despite organisers saying days before the opening that Iran would not take part.

On Tuesday, Aydin Mahdizadeh Tehrani, director general of visual arts at Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and commissioner of the planned pavilion, told Iranian state-linked media that Iran had not submitted a withdrawal letter and had instead requested more time. He said the country was still seeking to open its pavilion later in the summer.

“We have submitted a plan to participate in the biennale as an exhibition, and we will probably receive a receive a response in the next few days,” said Tehrani.

The Venice Biennale opened on May 9 with about 100 countries taking part, including new participants Tanzania and the Seychelles.

Iran returned to the Venice Biennale in 2003 after a nearly three-decade absence and has participated in multiple fairs since then. Its 2024 pavilion addressed women’s rights under the title Of One Essence is the Human Race.

The Iranian pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019. Getty Images Info

The fair has experienced several controversies thus far. Before the event began, the biennale’s five-member jury resigned, stepping down from awarding the Golden and Silver Lion prizes.

Organisers instead introduced Visitor Lions, with winners to be determined by public vote and announced on November 22.

The move followed an April 22 statement indicating that countries facing charges at the International Criminal Court would not be considered for awards, a position widely seen as referring to Russia and Israel.

The first week of the fair was marked by several protests against Israel's participation, including a 24-hour strike on Friday that closed several pavilions. Demonstrations were also held against Russia's participation.