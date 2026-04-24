‘Makhzan’: How an Arabic word for storehouse gave us ‘magazine’

The Arabic word makhzan means a warehouse, storehouse or depot.

It comes from the root letters kha, zain and noon, which carry the sense of storing, preserving and holding something in reserve.

From the same root come words such as takhzin, meaning storage, makhzun, referring to stock or stored goods, and khizana, meaning a cupboard, cabinet or treasury.

That practical meaning has given makhzan a long working life in Arabic. It can refer to anything from a commercial warehouse or a shop stockroom to a storage space in a home or office.

In modern use, it still feels direct and useful, which is perhaps why it adapts so easily to the current climate: makhzan bayanat, meaning “data store”.

Makhzan, the Arabic word for warehouse, has travelled around the world, inspiring words in Spanish, French and English. Reuters Info

What makes the word especially interesting, however, is how far it travelled and how early. Makhzan is an old Arabic word, found in the Quran and in classical dictionaries long before it travelled into Europe.

In Spanish it became almacen, meaning warehouse or storeroom. French magasin and Italian magazzino are rooted in the Arabic plural makhazin, and keep the same practical sense of a store or warehouse.

English arrived later, with magazine, which first meant a storehouse, especially for arms and ammunition, before taking on its later sense of a printed publication.

The word also took on a political meaning in Morocco, where Al Makhzen came to refer to the ruling establishment or state apparatus rather than a literal storage place.

But for many in the region, makhzan maintains its original meaning. It is where food is kept, stock is counted, medicine is stored and supplies wait to be moved.

Short, sturdy and practical, the word carries traces of trade, administration and language exchange, while still describing something as ordinary as the room at the back of a shop.