Eid Al Fitr 2026: Nine films coming to cinemas in the Middle East

Eid Al Fitr is a time of family gatherings after a month of fasting. It also marks a return to cinemas across the UAE, as audiences head back to the big screen following Ramadan, when home viewing tends to take precedence.

With Eid expected to fall on March 19, a varied slate of releases is set to arrive in Middle East cinemas. From major studio titles to regional crowd-pleasers, here are nine of the biggest films to watch out for.

1. Hoppers

▶

Pixar returns with Hoppers, an original animated feature directed by Daniel Chong, the creator of We Bare Bears.

At its centre is a young girl who uses experimental technology to place her consciousness inside a robotic beaver, allowing her to move among animals undetected. What begins as an attempt to protect wildlife soon becomes more complicated, as her presence starts to disrupt the delicate balance of the natural world.

The animated film features the voices of Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm, Dave Franco and Bobby Moynihan.

2. Scream 7

Ghostface returns in the seventh instalment of the Scream series. Photo: Paramount Pictures Info

The long-running horror series continues with Scream 7, directed by franchise creator Kevin Williamson, with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprising their roles.

Sidney Prescott has spent years trying to leave the past behind, but another Ghostface killing spree brings it back into focus. This time, the violence edges closer to home, forcing her to confront not just the killer, but also the lingering legacy of the attacks that have defined her life.

3. Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary by sci-fi writer Andy Weir. Photo: Amazon MGM Studios Info

Ryan Gosling leads Project Hail Mary, an adaptation of Andy Weir’s novel directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a man who wakes up alone on a spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. Gradually piecing things together, he realises he is humanity’s last hope against a microorganism that is draining the sun’s energy. His mission becomes one of survival, problem-solving and, unexpectedly, co-operation with an alien facing a similar crisis.

4. The Strangers: Chapter 3

Chapter 3 builds on the aftermath of earlier attacks. Photo: Lionsgate Info

Renny Harlin’s revived horror series reaches its conclusion with The Strangers: Chapter 3.

Rather than introducing new victims, the film builds on the aftermath of the earlier attacks, with survivors still being hunted by masked assailants. As the tension escalates, fragments of information about the strangers begin to surface, shifting the story towards a more decisive confrontation.

5. Reminders of Him

Reminders of Him stars Maika Monroe, left, and Tyriq Withers. Photo: Universal Pictures Info

Adapted from Colleen Hoover’s novel, Reminders of Him leans into themes of guilt, forgiveness and second chances.

Starring Maika Monroe, Bradley Whitford and Tyriq Withers, it follows a young mother who returns home after serving a prison sentence, hoping to rebuild a relationship with her daughter. The reality is far more complicated, shaped by resentment and grief from those around her. A tentative connection with a local man offers a path forward, although it brings its own challenges.

6. The Bride

The Bride is a new take on the story of the Bride of Frankenstein. Photo: Warner Bros Info

Maggie Gyllenhaal directs The Bride, a reimagining of the Bride of Frankenstein story, set in 1930s Chicago.

Brought back to life at the request of Frankenstein, the titular character quickly becomes more than a scientific experiment. Her existence draws attention from authorities and the public alike, while a developing emotional life complicates the intentions of those who created her.

The film stars Oscar-nominated Jessie Buckley and Jake Gyllenhaal.

7. Toxic

Toxic, starring Indian actor Yash, is set in Goa. Photo: KVN Productions / YouTube Info

Yash stars in Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, marking one of the South Indian actor's most high-profile projects since the KGF films.

Set against the backdrop of Goa across several decades, the film traces the rise of a man navigating a world of smuggling and organised crime. Power struggles, shifting alliances and personal ambition shape a story that unfolds on a large scale.

8. Sirat

Sirat is nominated for two Oscars at the 2026 Academy Awards. PA Wire Info

Spanish filmmaker Oliver Laxe directs Sirat, a drama set largely in the Moroccan desert.

The film follows a father who, alongside his son, is searching for his missing daughter, with their journey shaped as much by the unforgiving landscape as by their emotional distance. Its profile has been boosted by awards-season recognition, with Sirat earning nominations at the 2026 Academy Awards for Best International Feature Film, representing Spain, as well as Best Sound.

9. Aadu 3

The Aadu series is known for its offbeat humour. Photo: YouTube Info

The Malayalam comedy franchise returns with Aadu 3, once again led by Jayasurya as Shaji Pappan.

Known for its offbeat humour and cult following, the series follows Shaji and his circle as small problems spiral into increasingly absurd situations. Its blend of slapstick and character-driven comedy has made it a consistent draw for audiences in the UAE.