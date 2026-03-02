Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley lead winners at Actor Awards 2026

Michael B Jordan and Jessie Buckley strengthened their Oscar credentials at the 32nd annual Actor Awards, as Hollywood’s performers honoured the year’s standout work across film and television.

The ceremony, previously known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and was broadcast live on Netflix. Voted for by more than 160,000 members of Sag-Aftra, the awards are closely watched as a key indicator of momentum ahead of the Academy Awards on March 15.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners emerged as the night’s biggest film winner, taking the top prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The film’s success was further underlined by Jordan’s win for best male actor in a leading role, where he beat Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio for their roles in Marty Supreme and One Battle After Another respectively.

Jordan, recognised for his dual role in the vampire thriller, paid tribute to Coogler and reflected on his long-standing relationships within the industry. The win adds to a strong awards season run that has positioned him as a serious contender for the Oscar.

Buckley continued her sweep of the major ceremonies with best female actor for Hamnet, following earlier victories at the Baftas and Golden Globes. Her performance in Chloe Zhao’s period drama has steadily gained support, with Sunday’s win reinforcing her status as the favourite in the category.

Viola Davis announced Michael B Jordan as the winner for Male Actor in a Leading Role for Sinners during the Actor Awards. Reuters Info

In the supporting races, Sean Penn was named best male actor for One Battle After Another, adding to his Bafta win, while Amy Madigan delivered one of the evening’s few surprises by winning best supporting female actor for Weapons, ahead of front runner Teyana Taylor.

Television honours were led by Apple’s The Studio, which dominated the comedy categories. The series won outstanding ensemble, while Seth Rogen was named best male actor in a comedy series. Catherine O’Hara received a posthumous award for best female actor in a comedy series, with Rogen accepting on her behalf to a standing ovation.

In the drama categories, The Pitt secured the ensemble award, with Noah Wyle also winning best male actor. Wyle, who previously won several Actor Awards for his role in ER, used his speech to praise the role of labour unions in the industry.

Netflix’s Adolescence continued its strong run, with Owen Cooper, 16, becoming the youngest winner of best male actor in a limited series. Michelle Williams won the corresponding female award, marking her second Actor Award.

Keri Russell was a surprise winner in the best female actor in a drama series category for The Diplomat, beating nominees from The White Lotus and Pluribus.

Elsewhere, the stunt ensemble awards went to Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and The Last of Us, highlighting achievement in action performance across film and television.

Harrison Ford received the Life Achievement Award, presented by Woody Harrelson. In a reflective speech, Ford thanked his peers and described himself as fortunate to still be working in an industry that continues to challenge him.

With Sinners leading this year’s Oscar nominations, the Actor Awards have helped sharpen the awards-season narrative, offering a clear indication of where support among performers lies as the race enters its final stretch.