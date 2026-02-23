Baftas 2026: One Battle After Another, Sinners, Frankenstein and Hamnet are big winners

One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, was the big winner at the 2026 Bafta Film and Television Awards in London, where British films Hamnet and I Swear also received plaudits.

Paul Thomas Anderson's film about a washed-up revolutionary searching for his missing teenage daughter won six categories from 14 nominations, including best film, best director, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Sean Penn.

Collecting the biggest award of the night, Anderson said it was a "tremendous honour". He added: "We have a line from Nina Simone that we used in our film, 'I know what freedom is, it's no fear'."

Anderson paid tribute to the late producer, assistant director and Brit Adam Somner. “You may think that your greatest export is Alfred Hitchcock or Charlie Chaplin, but it wasn’t ... To me, it was Adam Somner, who was my assistant director and producer for about 20 years. He came over to America and the line was out the door of people who wanted to work with him because he made us all better."

Irish actress Jessie Buckley continued her domination of awards season as she was named best actress for Hamnet.

She has proved unbeatable for her performance as Shakespeare's wife Agnes Hathaway – historically known as Anne – in the big-screen adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's award-winning novel about the family life of William Shakespeare and the death of their young son. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao, was also named outstanding British film.

Accepting the award, Buckley said: "As a little girl, I never in a million years thought I would get to make a film."

I Swear, the real story of a man with Tourette syndrome growing up in 1980s Scotland, won two awards including a surprise victory for British star Robert Aramayo, who was named best actor and the EE Rising Star at the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Sinners, which has 16 Oscar nominations, won best original screenplay for writer and director Ryan Coogler, best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, and best original score.

Frankenstein also took home three big wins.

2026 Bafta Awards winners

Best film

Winner: One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British film

Winner: Hamnet

28 Years Later

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad about the Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

I Swear

Mr Burton

Pillion

Steve

Leading actress

Winner : Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

: Jessie Buckley - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Leading actor

Winner: Robert Aramayo - I Swear

Robert Aramayo - Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Supporting actress

Winner: Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Wunmi Mosaku - Odessa A'zion - Marty Supreme

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Carey Mulligan - The Ballad of Wallis Island

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Watson - Hamnet

Supporting actor

Winner: Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Peter Mullan - I Swear

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Director

Winner: One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

- Paul Thomas Anderson Bugonia - Yorgos Lanthimos

- Yorgos Lanthimos Hamnet - Chloe Zhao

- Chloe Zhao Marty Supreme - Josh Safdie

- Josh Safdie Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier

- Joachim Trier Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: My Father's Shadow

The Ceremony

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film not in the English language

Winner : Sentimental Value

: It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: Claire Binns, creative director of Picturehouse Cinemas and Picturehouse Entertainment

Documentary

Winner: Mr Nobody Against Putin

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Apocalypse in the Tropics

Cover-Up

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated film

Winner : Zootropolis 2

: Elio

Little Amelie

Children's and family film

Winner: Boong

Arco

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Original screenplay

Winner: Sinners

I Swear

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Adapted screenplay

Winner: One Battle After Another

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Bugonia

Hamnet

Pillion

EE Bafta Rising Star Award

(The Rising Star Award is distinct from the other golden Bafta trophies)

Winner: Robert Aramayo

Robert Aramayo Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling

Original score

Winner: Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

- Ludwig Goransson Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

- Jerskin Fendrix Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

- Alexandre Desplat Hamnet - Max Richter

- Max Richter One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Casting

Winner: I Swear

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Cinematography

Winner: One Battle After Another

Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Train Dreams

Costume design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Editing

Winner: One Battle After Another

F1

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Production design

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Make-up and hair

Winner: Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Wicked: For Good

Sound

Winner: F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Warfare

Special visual effects

Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

How to Train Your Dragon

The Lost Bus

British short film

Winner: This Is Endometriosis

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

Welcome Home Freckles

British short animation