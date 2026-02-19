Ramadan cultural activities in Abu Dhabi museums, from poetry to stargazing

Ramadan in the UAE extends beyond worship into a season of shared cultural experiences, with museums and heritage institutions shaping programmes that invite visitors to gather after sunset and engage with tradition. Across Abu Dhabi, this year’s events and activities bring together music, poetry, craft workshops and performances that reflect the spirit of the holy month while highlighting the country’s cultural identity.

From late-night storytelling to family-focused activities and devotional concerts, museums are becoming evening destinations where reflection and community sit side by side.

Cultural activities at Zayed National Museum

The newly opened Zayed National Museum has launched Ramadan Nights, running until the 20th day of the holy month. Activities take place from 8.30pm to midnight, with galleries open into the evening and Al Masar Garden hosting food pop-ups.

The programme combines performance and participation, reflecting Emirati customs through experiences designed for all generations. Visitors can attend theatrical presentations such as Grandfather’s Majlis, which recreates a traditional gathering space centred on storytelling and social values, or join sessions inspired by the museum’s Blue Quran, introducing younger audiences to historical narratives.

Workshops led by Emirati talents explore weaving, cooking and lantern-making, while poetic games and other traditional pastimes encourage interaction. A highlight of the schedule is the Moon Sighting and Stargazing experience in Al Masar Garden, where visitors can observe the night sky through telescopes and learn how astronomy historically helped communities determine time and seasons.

Heritage evenings at Al Ain Museum

Heritage evenings at Al Ain Museum

Al Ain Museum will host Layali Ramadan from February 20 to March 20, positioning the age-old site as a venue for cultural gatherings during the holy month. Events take place behind Sultan Fort and highlight traditional artistic practices that remain central to Emirati identity.

Among these is Poetry Night, dedicated to Nabati poetry, a form long associated with oral storytelling and Bedouin culture. The programme also includes live oud and qanoon performances, artisan demonstrations and traditional board games intended to encourage social participation among visitors of different generations.

Museum officials have described the initiative as an effort to activate heritage spaces through live experiences rather than static displays. The setting adds historical significance, with the venue recognised as the UAE’s first museum and a long-standing centre for archaeological activity.

Devotional music at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Devotional music at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi will host a concert presented with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation in collaboration with the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in the UAE.

The concert will take place on March 1 at 9:30pm in the museum’s auditorium, featuring Moroccan vocalist Noureddine Tahiri, whose work draws on Arabic-Andalusian and traditional Moroccan music. Born in Fez and trained in Quranic recitation and devotional traditions such as madih and samaa, Tahiri will perform alongside an ensemble of vocalists and instrumentalists in a programme centred on spiritual and poetic themes.

The performance is expected to offer a contemplative atmosphere aligned with Ramadan, underscoring how major museums are incorporating live music into their seasonal offerings to broaden audience engagement.