'We will continue to flourish': Singer Suldaan Seeraar on strength of the Somali diaspora

Drawing on performances from London to Melbourne and Minneapolis, Somali singer Suldaan Seeraar has witnessed a reality that rarely makes global headlines.

The 34-year-old artist, whose music resonates with Somali audiences around the world, recognises the emotional strain felt across the diaspora.

“It’s a difficult time for our community, especially with false narratives being spread about us,” says Seeraar.

In recent remarks, US President Donald Trump referred to Somali immigrants using derogatory language. He said he did not want Somali immigrants in the US, claiming that Somalis “contributed nothing”, without providing evidence to support his claims.

His statements drew widespread criticism, including from some members of his own Republican party.

Suldaan Seeraar rejects Trump's claims that Somali immigrants have contributed nothing to the US. Photo: Suldaan Seeraar / Facebook Info

For Seeraar, born in Dhanan, Ethiopia, and currently residing in Columbus, Ohio, the rhetoric contrasts sharply with the reality he recognises across the US. “Our communities are full of nurses, doctors, business owners, police officers, creatives and leaders. They will continue to flourish despite the recent headlines.”

Despite the comments, Seeraar insists his people will persist. “If there’s one thing I know about Somali people, it’s that we are resilient. Strength is part of who we are.”

It's a sense of pride that likewise shapes how he speaks about Somali music, an art form deeply connected with poetry and storytelling.

“Somali music is deeply poetic,” he says. “It can be difficult to fully capture its meaning through translation because so much of it is layered with metaphor and emotion.”

That poetic heritage allows Somali songs to move fluidly between themes. “Our songs explore many topics. Love, loss, politics and national issues. Some are serious and reflective, while others are light-hearted and fun.” His own catalogue reflects that range, he says, as these are “the emotions that shape us.”

Among his most personal tracks is Qalbi Nuuriya, which translates to “Light of Heart” and was written for his wife. “It celebrates not only her character, but the way our relationship has transformed and grounded me. It’s about gratitude as much as romance.”

Other songs take a more introspective turn. Qab Yeelo is “a self-affirmation anthem … a reminder that your future still belongs to you and you have the power to shape it despite whatever situation you are in”.

While these songs might be deeply personal to him, Seeraar emphasises the importance of partnership in creativity. “Making music is a collaborative effort between myself and several writers I’ve befriended throughout my career,” he says. “Often, a writer or poet will draft a song based on their personal experiences … and share it with me.”

Seeraar highlights the poetic nature of Somali music. Photo: Suldaan Seeraar / Facebook Info

In Somalia, often dubbed the nation of poets, that partnership carries particular significance. “Poets rely on us singers to help bring their words to life,” he says.

Place has shaped his artistry as much as people. On relocation, he says “it has motivated me to elevate my craft,” pointing to the growing importance of visuals. “With advancements in technology and platforms like YouTube, music has become accessible to everyone … I’ve put a lot of energy into making sure the visual side of my work continues to improve.”

But, of course, distance from home presents challenges. “I’m not as closely connected to the musicians and poets back home,” he admits. “Before, it was easy to gather, create a song and begin recording right away while the inspiration was fresh. In the diaspora, everything requires more planning.” He quickly adds: “Nothing worthwhile comes easy.”

Among younger Somali audiences, Seeraar is widely regarded as one of the country’s leading voices, a nod to his credit in bringing Somali music to wider attention.

His recent release, Digrigii Xubiga, has generated strong reactions across social media, particularly on TikTok, where users have embraced the track.

Another song, My Love, featuring Kiin Jamac, also gained traction online, drawing attention from online personalities. Among them was Dubai Bling cast member Ebraheem Al Samadi, who joined others in jamming to the track.

“When you see non-Somali speakers using your music in a TikTok video … it’s an incredible feeling,” he says. “Sometimes you release a snippet you’re sure will be a hit and get little response, while a leaked or forgotten track suddenly blows up online.”

When asked what advice he would offer to Somalis navigating today’s media landscape, his message is measured but firm. “Somalis around the world must continue to show who they are through their work, creativity and conduct. That’s how narratives change.

“Don’t feel discouraged if your connection to the culture isn’t perfect”. What matters most, he says, “is that you’re making the effort and taking pride in who you are”.