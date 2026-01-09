'Himma': The Arabic word for ambition reaches for meanings beyond success

The Arabic word himma is more a method than an action.

It’s a word rooted in both urgency and reflection. The primary meaning is ambition, but its connotations are expansive enough to include the resolve and desire to achieve a set goal.

The word comes from the trilateral root ha-meem-meem, from which other words sprout describing various forms of preoccupation.

Hamm, and the plural humum, mean to be worried or concerned. The verb hamma, meanwhile, means an intention to set your mind on doing something. In everyday speech, himma is used to describe character. Someone described as sahib himma is recognised for their work ethic rather than talent.

Common expressions such as raf'a al-himma refer to raising one’s ambition through effort. It can also be used as a form of encouragement; students may hear it from family and friends around exam time when they are urged to persist through the slog of study.

In classical Islamic literature, himma is used to describe spiritual aspiration that can only come through discipline and ethical conduct.

Emirati football player Rashid Ayoun is often described as possessing himma.

The word’s sense of mission is also what makes it a favourite of sport commentators who use modern standard Arabic.

In the context of the football pitch, a player with himma is described as oozing intensity and stamina. As for teams at large, himma is a way to describe trajectory or mettle, while a team lacking drive is described as "fareeq bila himma".

Heard on the pitch, in classrooms and in daily conversation, himma remains a practical word. It is used to describe how anyone can elevate themselves by putting the work in.