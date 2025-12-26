'Halawa’: The Arabic word for sweets has connotations beyond taste

The meaning of the Arabic word halawa encompasses the heart, soul and body.

Literally translating as sweets or sweetness, it is used to describe not only flavour, but also speech, behaviour, affection and a much-sought-after state of faith.

The word comes from the trilateral Arabic root letters ha-lam-waw, which produces the verb hala, meaning “to be sweet”, and the adjective helw, meaning “sweet” or “pleasant”.

Halawa is the noun, referring to the state of sweetness itself, whether literal or expressed. As such, its most direct application is in reference to food, when describing sugar, honey or dessert.

Arabic sweets can be described generically as halawa. Photo: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

The word is also used to describe a person’s character rather than looks. Someone with pleasant, humane qualities, whether it is the tone of their voice, the contents of their speech or their genuine charm, is said to have a certain “halawa” to their personality.

In conversation, halawa is often used as a term of endearment. The popular Egyptian expression eh el halawa di, meaning “what is this sweetness”, is commonly used as the equivalent of saying “that’s so cute”.

Halawa can also describe a state of spiritual health, through the concept of halawat al iman. Meaning “the sweetness of faith”, it appears in hadith literature attributed to the Prophet Mohammed and is further discussed by scholars as a state to be attained and protected through constant reflection and treating others with kindness and justice.

In popular culture, Halawa is the title of an influential 1949 Egyptian film, starring Laila Fawzy and Kamal El Shennawy, a reference to the central character’s charm and appeal as she tries to build a career as an artist.

Heard in daily conversation, tasted in everyday meals and used to describe warmth and closeness, halawa reminds us that life can be filled with sweetness.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: ARDH Collective Based: Dubai Founders: Alhaan Ahmed, Alyina Ahmed and Maximo Tettamanzi Sector: Sustainability Total funding: Self funded Number of employees: 4

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

MATCH INFO What: 2006 World Cup quarter-final

When: July 1

Where: Gelsenkirchen Stadium, Gelsenkirchen, Germany Result:

England 0 Portugal 0

(Portugal win 3-1 on penalties)

Episode list: Ep1: A recovery like no other- the unevenness of the economic recovery Ep2: PCR and jobs - the future of work - new trends and challenges Ep3: The recovery and global trade disruptions - globalisation post-pandemic Ep4: Inflation- services and goods - debt risks Ep5: Travel and tourism

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

What is a Ponzi scheme? A fraudulent investment operation where the scammer provides fake reports and generates returns for old investors through money paid by new investors, rather than through ligitimate business activities.

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ETHE%20SPECS%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EEngine%3A%203.5-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%209-speed%20automatc%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20279hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20350Nm%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh250%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A