Veteran Indian actor Dharmendra 'stable and recovering' as wife Hema Malini slams 'irresponsible' media

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has reassured fans that her father is “stable and recovering” after rumours of his death circulated online.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news," the actress posted on Instagram. "My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Deol's mother, actress and politician Hema Malini, also slammed the media for spreading rumours.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering?," she posted on X. "This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

Dharmendra with his sons Sunny Deol, right, and Bobby Deol during his 89th birthday celebration in Mumbai in December 2024. AFP

News of Dharmendra's death began to circulate on Tuesday morning, a day after he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after reportedly suffering from breathlessness.

Soon after, key figures and politicians, including South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, began posting obituaries on social media, many of which have since been deleted.

One of Indian cinema’s original superstars, Dharmendra is known for his matinee-idol looks, humility and versatility. He is considered one of the most commercially successful actors of his time, starring in enduring blockbusters such as Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Chupke Chupke (1975) and Sholay (1975), considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time.

He served one term from 2004 to 2009 as a Member of Parliament representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, but was often criticised for his limited attendance in Parliament.

His children from his first wife, Sunny and Bobby Deol, are established actors, while Esha Deol, his daughter with Hema Malini, has also appeared in a several films.

He also founded Vijayta Films in 1983, a production house that launched several successful projects, and later appeared as a judge on India’s Got Talent in 2011.

When asked what sustained him after decades in the spotlight, Dharmendra told The Asian Age in 2016: “I am a simple man with simple needs. What keeps me going is not fame, fortune or success but the love of the people.”

