Al Ain Museum to reopen following extensive redevelopment

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced that Al Ain Museum will reopen on October 24 following extensive redevelopment.

Established in 1969 by UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Al Ain Museum holds the distinction of being the county’s first museum. For more than five decades, it served as a centre of knowledge dedicated to preserving and interpreting the history and heritage of the Garden City.

The redeveloped museum, designed by Dabbagh Architects, spans more than 8,000 square metres and incorporates the original museum structure as part of its architectural story.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT – Abu Dhabi, described the reopening as “a significant milestone” in the nation’s cultural journey, adding: “As the first museum established in the nation, it holds a unique place in our collective memory and stands as a tribute to the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed, who understood the importance of safeguarding our past to inspire future generations.

“This renewed space not only honours that legacy, but also offers a dynamic experience that will connect visitors, both local and international, to the deep roots of Al Ain’s history and its integral role in shaping the identity of our nation.”

A rendering of Al Ain Museum, which now spans 8,000 square metres. Photo: Dabbagh Architects

The museum’s collection traces more than 8,000 years of human habitation in the region. It includes archaeological artefacts, material culture objects, and exhibitions that showcase the customs, traditions and innovations of the people of Al Ain.

Omar Salem Al Kaabi, director of Al Ain Museum, said the museum “offers visitors essential historical and interpretive context that brings to life the Unesco World Heritage Site. Our vision is for the museum to be the starting point of a wider journey – one that inspires visitors to explore the remarkable landscapes, ancient tombs and architectural landmarks of Al Ain with a deeper appreciation of their enduring value to human history and local heritage.”

Among the highlights of the redeveloped museum are newly discovered archaeological sites unearthed during the reconstruction process. These have been carefully excavated and preserved as part of the visitor experience. Central to the museum’s narrative is the story of the ancient aflaj irrigation system – a sophisticated network that enabled sustainable agriculture and long-term settlement in the desert.

The museum also encompasses Sultan Fort, also known as the Eastern Fort, which stands on the edge of Al Ain Oasis. Built in 1910 by Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed, son of Sheikh Zayed the First and the ruler of Abu Dhabi from 1922 to 1926, the fort was once the heart of the village known as Harat Al Hosn.

Its collection of artefacts documenting thousands of years of human settlement aside, Al Ain Museum also serves as an important research and educational hub, featuring a dedicated facility for archaeological study and conservation. Researchers, academics and students will have access to primary material and resources to advance the understanding of Al Ain and the region's historical and cultural evolution.

