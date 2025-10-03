Christie’s Dubai brings Dalloul Collection masterpieces by Mahmoud Said, Paul Guiragossian and more

Key paintings by Samia Halaby, Paul Guiragossian, Mahmoud Said and Aref El Rayess are being displayed at Christie’s Dubai, with many of the works coming from the Dalloul Collection.

The exhibition, running until October 10, is presenting highlights of works that will feature at two live auctions by Christie’s in London. These include the Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art, running between October 28 and November 11, and Silsila, which will be held at the Christie’s headquarters on King Street on November 6.

The latter will present highlights from the Dalloul Collection and is the third sale by Christie’s that features work from the esteemed trove that was started by art collector couple Ramzi Dalloul and Saeda El Husseini Dalloul.

The Dallouls began acquiring Arab art in the 1970s, and the collection is now overseen by their son, Basel Dalloul, and his Beirut visual arts institution, the Ramzi and Saeda Dalloul Art Foundation (Daf).

Automne by Lebanese artist Paul Guiragossian. Photo: Christie's

The sales come as part of the foundation’s bid to diversify the collection and incorporate more contemporary voices.

“It’s an honour to present works from the Dalloul Collection,” Ridha Moumni, chairman of Christie’s Middle East and Africa, says. “It is an incredible collection that has been built over almost 50 years, and that has its own vitality.”

Among the works being auctioned and shown in Dubai is Paul Guiragossian’s Automne. Painted in 1989, the large-scale work exhibits the idiosyncratic elongated forms and brushstrokes the Armenian-Lebanese artist was known for. The painting is estimated at between £120,000 and £180,000 (up to $242,000).

“Guiragossian is probably an artist we have featured in every single auction,” say Marie-Claire Thijsen, head of sale and a specialist at Christie’s London and Dubai. “People always really admire his work. This is such an incredible masterpiece. The skill, the size ... this late 1980s period I think really appeals to the audience.”

Gardenia by Palestinian-American artist Samia Halaby. Photo: Christie's

There are also several works by Palestinian artists, including Kamal Boullata and Samia Halaby, both of whom are represented in the Dubai exhibition.

Boullata’s Nocturne I, painted in 2001, is an abstract work featuring broad and textured blue, navy and violet lines, and is estimated at between £30,000 and £50,000.

Halaby’s Gardenia (1978), from her coveted Diagonal Flight series – in which she explores the interplay between diagonal lines and contrasting hues as part of an abstract exploration inspired by Islamic geometry – comes from an artistic period that is particularly in demand. The painting is estimated at between £50,000 and £70,000.

“It’s a smaller-scale work from the 1970s,” Thijsen says. “This is really the most desired, most celebrated period by the artist.”

Untitled by Lebanese-American artist Etel Adnan. Photo: Christie's

The exhibition in Dubai also features works by famed Egyptian modernist Mahmoud Said, a landscape painting titled La colline de Mekarzel (Mekarzel Hill), with an estimate of £60,000 to £80,000; Soukhour Meyrouba by Lebanese painter Aref El Rayess (£100,000 to £150,000); an untitled 2019 piece by Lebanese artist Etel Adnan (£70,000 to £100,000); and an untitled mirror mosaic, a reverse glass painting by Monir Shahroudy Farmanfarmaian, produced in 1976 (£80,000 to £120,000).

The works reflect upon the diversity and styles that is predominant in both sales, but particularly within the Silsila auction, with the Dalloul Collection’s focus on Lebanese and Palestinian names.

Nocturne I (2001) by Palestinian artist Kamal Boullata. Photo: Christie's

“We tried to make a link between the different geographies represented in the little collection and how they helped to shape the history of all these geographies within the region,” Thijsen says. “But there is a strong focus of artists from the Levant particularly Lebanon Palestine, which are the roots of the Dalloul family.”

The exhibition in Dubai is part of a series of shows that Christie’s is hosting ahead of the two sales, including those in London and Paris. The sales include several important works from the history of Arab art.

Those from Silsila sale and the Dalloul Collection include a work by Said that, when it went to the market in October 2007, caused controversy involving Christie's, the Egyptian government and the international police organisation Interpol.

Mahmoud Said's La Fille aux yeux verts (The Girl with the Green Eyes). Photo: Christie's

Said's La Fille aux yeux verts (The Girl with the Green Eyes), the Egyptian government claimed, belonged to the state and should have been displayed at a diplomatic residence in New York. However, after a stringent research process, it was revealed that Said had painted two almost identical versions of the same subject, the first in 1931 and a second in 1932, named La Fille aux yeux verts (replique). The second painting was the one that had been featured in the 2007 auction and is now in the market again. It is estimated between £250,000 and £350,000.

Another masterpiece from the collection is a large-scale work from Marwan, presumably one of the last in his Kopf (head) series. Painted in 2014, two years before the Syrian artist’s death, the painting features bold and feverish brushstrokes in bright colours while maintaining his renowned topographic texture. The work is estimated between £150,000 and £200,000

Mona Saudi, Shajarat al-Hayat. Photo: Christie's

Mona Saudi’s Shajarat al-Hayat (Tree of Life) is a stunning pullout from the Jordanian sculptor’s oeuvre, with stacked geometric forms carved out of green marble. Produced in 2000s, the work is estimated between £50,000 and £70,000.

“They don’t come up often in the market,” Moumni says of Saudi’s works. “And this one is absolutely spectacular.”

An important piece by the Palestinian artist Sliman Mansour is also being offered. A sprawling triptych depicting the harvesting of oranges in Jaffa, the untitled work was painted in 2014, carrying an estimate of £120,000 to £180,000.

Sliman Mansour, Untitled. Photo: Christie's

“It spans over three metres wide,” Thijsen says. “It’s a really impressive work and it kind of towers over you. It has the orange groves on the outer panels and the ladies in traditional Palestinian dresses with baskets in the middle. It’s stunning.”

A 1998 work by Lebanese artist Huguette Caland, titled Vive La Liberte (Long Live Freedom) is another showstopper. Coming from a private collection, it is estimated between £180,000 and £250,000.

Huguette Caland, Vive la Liberte. Photo: Christie's

The picture doesn’t do the work justice, Thijsen says. “It's like a silver, glittering work. It's really, really beautiful. It's like from that period where she uses, like mixed media, but also these metallic kinds of pens to meticulously build up the surface. The flowers and the trees are coming out at you, because they have this texture, collage almost, on the surface.”

“This is a work that has never come to auction,” Moumni adds. “It went from a private collection to another one. This is also one of the highlights from the sale that is absolutely extraordinary.”

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo%20permanent%20magnet%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo-speed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E625hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh737%2C480%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Michael%20Mann%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Adam%20Driver%2C%20Penelope%20Cruz%2C%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Patrick%20Dempsey%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ad Astra Director: James Gray Stars: Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Five out of five stars

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.