What to know about Saudi Arabia's first Cultural Investment Conference in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape has grown rapidly in recent years, with new museums, festivals and creative initiatives taking a central place in the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy. That growth is now being matched with a focus on funding and long-term development. This week, Riyadh will host the first Cultural Investment Conference, a two-day event organised by the Ministry of Culture to explore how investment and partnerships can underpin the next phase of growth.
The conference will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the King Fahad Cultural Centre. It brings together policymakers, investors and cultural leaders from Saudi Arabia and abroad for a series of plenary talks, panels and breakout sessions, opening with a plenary featuring the ministers of culture, economy and planning, and investment.
Key sessions and guests
The line-up features a wide range of regional and international participants. Among the cultural leaders confirmed are Charles Stewart, chief executive of Sotheby’s, and Guillaume Cerutti, chairman of Christie’s and president of the Pinault Collection. Noah Horowitz, chief executive of Art Basel, is also scheduled to appear, alongside Tony Vinciquerra, chairman of Sony Pictures Entertainment.
The speaker roster also includes senior Saudi voices such as Faisal Baltyuor, chief executive of the Red Sea Film Foundation; as well as international figures including Renaud Donnedieu de Vabres, former French Minister of Culture; and Lord Neil Mendoza CBE, member of the UK House of Lords and former UK Commissioner for Cultural Recovery and Renewal.
Day two will shift focus to technology’s impact on the arts, the growth of creative start-ups and the regulatory frameworks that support cultural investment. One of the day’s major plenaries, Saudi Giga Projects: Showcasing Culture to the World, will explore how developments such as Qiddiya, New Murabba and Neom are embedding cultural experiences and creative industries at their core. Speakers scheduled include Rayan Fayez, deputy chief executive of Neom, alongside senior executives from Qiddiya and New Murabba.
Key details
Across the two days, more than 30 sessions are scheduled, mixing plenaries, panel discussions and smaller Culture Studio debates. The programme is designed to bring together government officials, cultural leaders, investors and entrepreneurs to examine the opportunities and challenges in building Saudi Arabia’s cultural economy.
The Cultural Investment Conference will take place on Monday and Tuesday at the King Fahad Cultural Centre, Riyadh
Thank You for Banking with Us
Director: Laila Abbas
Starring: Yasmine Al Massri, Clara Khoury, Kamel El Basha, Ashraf Barhoum
Rating: 4/5
More coverage from the Future Forum
History's medical milestones
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
Key facilities
- Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes
- Premier League-standard football pitch
- 400m Olympic running track
- NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium
- 600-seat auditorium
- Spaces for historical and cultural exploration
- An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad
- Specialist robotics and science laboratories
- AR and VR-enabled learning centres
- Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills
What can victims do?
Always use only regulated platforms
Stop all transactions and communication on suspicion
Save all evidence (screenshots, chat logs, transaction IDs)
Report to local authorities
Warn others to prevent further harm
Courtesy: Crystal Intelligence
The five pillars of Islam
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The years Ramadan fell in May
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The five pillars of Islam
Dubai World Cup Carnival card
6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m
7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m
7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m
8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m
8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m
9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m
The National selections
6.30pm: Final Song
7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo
7.40pm: Dubai Icon
8.15pm: Dubai Legacy
8.50pm: Drafted
9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius
Winners
Ballon d’Or (Men’s)
Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)
Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)
Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)
Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)
Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)
Best Young Women’s Player
Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain)
Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy)
Best Women’s Goalkeeper
Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea)
Men’s Coach of the Year
Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)
Women’s Coach of the Year
Sarina Wiegman (England)
The years Ramadan fell in May
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
McIlroy's recent struggles
Last six stroke-play events (First round score in brackets)
Arnold Palmer Invitational Tied for 4th (74)
The US Masters Tied for 7th (72)
The Players Championship Tied for 35th (73)
US Open Missed the cut (78)
Travellers Championship Tied for 17th (67)
Irish Open Missed the cut (72)
UAE squad
Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.
UAE tour of Zimbabwe
All matches in Bulawayo
Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI
Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI
Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI
Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI
Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I
Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
Started: 2021
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
Based: Tunisia
Sector: Water technology
Number of staff: 22
Investment raised: $4 million
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
AI traffic lights to ease congestion at seven points to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street
The seven points are:
Shakhbout bin Sultan Street
Dhafeer Street
Hadbat Al Ghubainah Street (outbound)
Salama bint Butti Street
Al Dhafra Street
Rabdan Street
Umm Yifina Street exit (inbound)
Killing of Qassem Suleimani