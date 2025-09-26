'Kibreet': Arabic word for matchstick evokes hellfire and alchemical balance

Before it came to mean matchstick, the Arabic word kibreet referred to sulphur, with meanings that were perplexingly contradictory but echoed the manifold uses of the element.

For farmers, it is used as a pesticide, vital for the safety of their crops and livelihood. Doctors use it for skin ailments, primarily acne, with creams, lotions and ointments containing the element. And, of course, it is still a component in gunpowder.

Historically, sulphur’s importance was even greater. Arab alchemists saw kibreet as a foundational element, with fiery and masculine principles, in contrast with mercury (zaybaq), which was seen as a symbolising femininity and fluidity.

The 8th century scholar Jabir ibn Hayyan posited that all metals were a balance between sulphur and mercury, with gold formed in perfect equilibrium. Ibn Hayyan is documented to have used sulphur to prepare acids and chemical compounds.

The Arabic word for sign is aya. All photos: The National The Arabic word for cat is qita Laban is the Arabic word for milk Mosa, or Moses in English, is mentioned 136 times in the Quran The Arabic word for ownership is tamalouk The Arabic word for mint is ne’ena’a Shuback is the Arabic word for window Hilal is Arabic for crescent Musafir, the Arabic word for traveller, is often used in music and poetry, evoking a sense of longing and passion Raqaba, the Arabic word for neck, can also denote caution and scrutiny Ithin, the Arabic word for permission, has many bureaucratic uses The Arabic word for chair is kursee Faten is Arabic name that has many spiritual and poetic meanings The Arabic word for embroidery is tatreez Zarafa is Arabic for giraffe The Arabic word for dignity, honour and respect is izza Hewi is the Emirati word for front garden Lahja is the Arabic word for dialect Muratabat is often translated as refreshments Handasa is the Arabic word for engineering The Arabic word for octopus is akhtaboot The Arabic word for mightiness is jabarut The Arabic word kibriyaa, often seen in Quranic verses, speaks to might and humility Junoon is the Arabic word for madness and obsession Adheem is commonly translated as great, magnificent or mighty Tanamor is the Arabic word for bullying The Arabic word for forgetfulness and oblivion is alnisyan Yallah, the Arabic word for 'let's go', is an expression of urgency, encouragement or even impatience The Arabic word majlis, rooted in Bedouin tradition, refers to a space for hospitality and dialogue Falaj is Arabic for water channel Ne'meh is Arabic for blessing The Arabic word sumud means resilience and steadfastness The Arabic word for mountain is jabal Kibreet is Arabic for matchstick

But perhaps one of the most interesting connotations of kibreet is its association with torment and divine retribution. The acrid scent and flammable quality of sulphur made the element, mostly in Christianity and Biblical traditions, an obvious representation of hellfire and eternal suffering.

The origin of the word kibreet may have come from other Middle Eastern languages. Historians believe the word has roots in the Syriac kuprah or kupr-it, which meant flame or lantern.

Though its connotations are wide – from the fiery to the medicinal – the word kibreet these days often exclusively refers to matchsticks. A matchbox, for instance, is ilbit kibreet. You can even find the word in some chemical compounds where sulphur is present: aluminium sulphate, for example, is kibreetat aluminium.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – UAE won by 36 runs

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

PAST 10 BRITISH GRAND PRIX WINNERS 2016 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2015 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2014 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-GP)

2013 - Nico Rosberg (Mercedes-GP)

2012 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2011 - Fernando Alonso (Ferrari)

2010 - Mark Webber (Red Bull Racing)

2009 - Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)

2008 - Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)

2007 - Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

How%20I%20connect%20with%20my%20kids%20when%20working%20or%20travelling %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3ELittle%20notes%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20girls%20often%20find%20a%20letter%20from%20me%2C%20with%20a%20joke%2C%20task%20or%20some%20instructions%20for%20the%20afternoon%2C%20and%20saying%20what%20I%E2%80%99m%20excited%20for%20when%20I%20get%20home.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPhone%20call%20check-in%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMy%20kids%20know%20that%20at%203.30pm%20I%E2%80%99ll%20be%20free%20for%20a%20quick%20chat.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EHighs%20and%20lows%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EInstead%20of%20a%20%E2%80%9Chow%20was%20your%20day%3F%E2%80%9D%2C%20at%20dinner%20or%20at%20bathtime%20we%20share%20three%20highlights%3B%20one%20thing%20that%20didn%E2%80%99t%20go%20so%20well%3B%20and%20something%20we%E2%80%99re%20looking%20forward%20to.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%20start%2C%20you%20next%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EIn%20the%20morning%2C%20I%20often%20start%20a%20little%20Lego%20project%20or%20drawing%2C%20and%20ask%20them%20to%20work%20on%20it%20while%20I%E2%80%99m%20gone%2C%20then%20we%E2%80%99ll%20finish%20it%20together.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBedtime%20connection%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EWake%20up%20and%20sleep%20time%20are%20important%20moments.%20A%20snuggle%2C%20some%20proud%20words%2C%20listening%2C%20a%20story.%20I%20can%E2%80%99t%20be%20there%20every%20night%2C%20but%20I%20can%20start%20the%20day%20with%20them.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndivided%20attention%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPutting%20the%20phone%20away%20when%20I%20get%20home%20often%20means%20sitting%20in%20the%20car%20to%20send%20a%20last%20email%2C%20but%20leaving%20it%20out%20of%20sight%20between%20home%20time%20and%20bedtime%20means%20you%20can%20connect%20properly.%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDemystify%2C%20don%E2%80%99t%20demonise%20your%20job%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHelp%20them%20understand%20what%20you%20do%2C%20where%20and%20why.%20Show%20them%20your%20workplace%20if%20you%20can%2C%20then%20it%E2%80%99s%20not%20so%20abstract%20when%20you%E2%80%99re%20away%20-%20they%E2%80%99ll%20picture%20you%20there.%20Invite%20them%20into%20your%20%E2%80%9Cother%E2%80%9D%20world%20so%20they%20know%20more%20about%20the%20different%20roles%20you%20have.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Score Third Test, Day 1 New Zealand 229-7 (90 ov)

Pakistan New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Indika %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%20Bit%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Odd%20Meter%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How the UAE gratuity payment is calculated now Employees leaving an organisation are entitled to an end-of-service gratuity after completing at least one year of service. The tenure is calculated on the number of days worked and does not include lengthy leave periods, such as a sabbatical. If you have worked for a company between one and five years, you are paid 21 days of pay based on your final basic salary. After five years, however, you are entitled to 30 days of pay. The total lump sum you receive is based on the duration of your employment. 1. For those who have worked between one and five years, on a basic salary of Dh10,000 (calculation based on 30 days): a. Dh10,000 ÷ 30 = Dh333.33. Your daily wage is Dh333.33 b. Dh333.33 x 21 = Dh7,000. So 21 days salary equates to Dh7,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Multiply this figure for every year of service up to five years. 2. For those who have worked more than five years c. 333.33 x 30 = Dh10,000. So 30 days’ salary is Dh10,000 in gratuity entitlement for each year of service. Note: The maximum figure cannot exceed two years total salary figure.

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

World Cup warm-up fixtures Friday, May 24: Pakistan v Afghanistan (Bristol)

Sri Lanka v South Africa (Cardiff) Saturday, May 25 England v Australia (Southampton)

India v New Zealand (The Oval, London) Sunday, May 26 South Africa v West Indies (Bristol)

Pakistan v Bangladesh (Cardiff) Monday, May 27 Australia v Sri Lanka (Southampton)

England v Afghanistan (The Oval, London) Tuesday, May 28 West Indies v New Zealand (Bristol)

Bangladesh v India (Cardiff)

BRIEF SCORES: Toss: Nepal, chose to field UAE 153-6: Shaiman (59), Usman (30); Regmi 2-23 Nepal 132-7: Jora 53 not out; Zahoor 2-17 Result: UAE won by 21 runs Series: UAE lead 1-0

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Episode list: Ep1: A recovery like no other- the unevenness of the economic recovery Ep2: PCR and jobs - the future of work - new trends and challenges Ep3: The recovery and global trade disruptions - globalisation post-pandemic Ep4: Inflation- services and goods - debt risks Ep5: Travel and tourism

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

MO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Ramy%20Youssef%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Amer%2C%20Teresa%20Ruiz%2C%20Omar%20Elba%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEmonovo%20(previously%20Marj3)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECairo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2016%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eeducation%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ethree%20rounds%2C%20undisclosed%20amount%3C%2Fp%3E%0A