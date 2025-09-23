A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the suspension of the 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' show. Getty Images / AFP
Culture

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to return on Tuesday, ABC announces

US television network suspended show indefinitely after comments Kimmel made about Charlie Kirk’s killing

September 23, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel's late night talk show, which was abruptly pulled from the air last week after the US government threatened broadcasters, will be back on Tuesday, Disney has announced.

The sudden suspension by ABC, which is owned by Disney, came after conservative complaints about comments Kimmel had made in the wake of the shooting of Christian activist Charlie Kirk.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” said a company statement.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

Kimmel's abrupt disappearance from the airwaves, apparently after government pressure on broadcasters who distribute ABC, sparked fury in liberal America, with opponents saying Kimmel had been targeted because he is a frequent critic of President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump had celebrated Kimmel's removal, calling it “Great News for America.”

Opponents saw it as the latest step in creeping government control of free speech, which is an article of faith for many Americans as well as a right enshrined in the country's constitution.

Some on the political right were also uneasy, including people who regularly count themselves as Trump allies, like Ted Cruz, the conservative senator from Texas, and firebrand broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

Mr Trump has repeatedly complained about negative media coverage of him, and last week said he thought it was “illegal.”

