ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show indefinitely over Charlie Kirk remarks

US television network ABC has suspended Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show indefinitely after comments he made about Charlie Kirk’s killing.

The Walt Disney-owned network made the announcement on Wednesday after remarks the late-night host made about the right-wing commentator's assassination came under harsh criticism from the head of the Federal Communications Commission.

Mr Kirk, a popular figure in conservative circles, was killed at an event at a Utah university last week. The alleged gunman – Tyler Robinson, 22, of Utah – has been charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

“We had some new lows over the weekend with the Maga [Make America Great Again] gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them, and with everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said in his Monday monologue.

Kimmel was referring to Mr Robinson being raised in a conservative Christian family. No motive has yet been discovered for the assassination but President Donald Trump and his administration have called him a "radical leftist".

"In between the finger-pointing, there was, uh, grieving. On Friday, the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the President is taking this,” Kimmel said.

He then cut to a clip in which Mr Trump responded to reporters asking about how he was doing by pointing to construction at the White House.

The Trump administration and supporters have taken aim at people and groups who have mocked Mr Kirk or celebrated his death on social media. Far-right influencers including Laura Loomer have been trying to have people fired from their jobs and the State Department has said it will not issue visas to those failing to treat Mr Kirk's assassination with the appropriate gravity.

While beloved by many on the right, Mr Kirk frequently espoused Islamophobic, homophobic and xenophobic views.

Nexstar Media Group said earlier that it would stop broadcasting the show on its 32 ABC affiliates because of the comments Kimmel made.

“Mr Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

Earlier on Wednesday, FCC chairman Brendan Carr urged local broadcasters to stop airing the show on ABC.

