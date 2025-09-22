Damascus University's nude model ban will 'weaken skills of Syria's young artists'

In late August, the Faculty of Fine Arts at Damascus University issued a circular that sparked a debate among Syria’s art community. The new directive, signed by the dean, Fouad Dahdouh, bans the use of a “nude model” in graduation projects across the sculpture, painting, engraving and printmaking departments.

Any student who depicts a nude figure in their final work will automatically receive a grade of zero out of 100. The circular declared that graduation projects must conform to “ethical and societal values”.

Banning the use of nude models removes a critical component of artistic training, potentially producing a generation of less skilled artists Line Kouwatli ,

Syrian art curator

At first glance, it appeared to be an administrative reminder of an outdated rule. But the language, especially the penalty, has been widely interpreted as a new, sweeping ban on any artistic representation of nudity.

“The decision reaffirms a 1974 prohibition on live nude models, not something new,” Dahdouh told colleagues when questioned. Yet for many students and faculty, the difference is stark. The earlier restriction was informal and rarely enforced. This circular codifies it, attaches harsh punishment, and leaves little room for interpretation.

Ironically, Dahdouh, himself a celebrated artist, has created several works depicting nudity that stretch back decades. These include Blonde Nude Lady, in addition to two nude works being displayed in Erotica, an online exhibition by the Litehouse Gallery in London.

The exhibition “pulls together the works of six Syrian artists in a series of multifaceted depictions of the body”, according to the gallery. Bassem Dahdouh, Tammam Azzam and Kevork Mourad are among other artists featured.

Tammam Azzam, Mixed media on paper. Photo: Litehouse Gallery

Fouad Dahdouh has been a professor in the fine arts faculty at the University of Damascus since 1993. The gallery's description of his works reads: “The female silhouette is a central theme in his melodic, rainbow-rich paradises, which communicates with the colour materials to the limit of the abstract. Although his spontaneous forms are enriched with the love of everyday pleasures, they cannot hide the latent sadness.”

Erasing a foundational skill

For young artists, the ban cuts to the core of their training. Figure drawing and sculpting are the foundations of most academic art education. Without the ability to study the human body, its anatomy, proportions and form, students risk graduating without essential skills.

“Learning to observe and depict the human body through nude figures is a foundational skill for artists, essential for mastering any form of visual art in the future,” says Line Kouwatli, a Syrian art curator who has worked extensively across the Middle East.

“When an art university bans the use of nude models or the illustration of the nude, it removes a critical component of artistic training, diminishing the quality of education and potentially producing a generation of less skilled artists.”

Her concern extends beyond technique. “Art, by its very nature, is based on exploration, creativity and pushing boundaries,” she adds. “Imposing limitations on students directly contradicts the principles of artistic development and the cultivation of creative potential.”

Students push back

The reaction among students to the move was immediate. Many described the decision as censorship dressed up as pedagogy. Online forums lit up with objections. One student wrote: “This isn’t about decency, it’s about control. You can’t teach form if you ban the body.”

Others worried about what this means for their futures abroad. Regional and international residency programmes often expect evidence of formal figure study.

“If Syrian graduates do not receive the proper skills and training, their competitiveness on an international level may be affected,” says Kouwatli. “Syrian artists are widely recognised for their skills. To restrict them now is to weaken one of Syria’s rare and valuable assets.

Damascus University's Faculty of Fine Arts was founded in 1961. Photo: Wikipedia Commons

Precedent v enforcement

Inside the fine arts faculty itself, professors expressed unease. Some noted the precedent of the 1974 ban, but stressed that it had been quietly ignored for decades.

“Artists retained the flexibility to depict the human body as long as it wasn’t too daring,” one professor said. The new circular, with its zero-grade penalty, changes the equation entirely.

The vagueness of the language is also troubling. The text singles out “the nude model,” but does not define the boundary between a nude and a semi-clothed figure, or between study sketches and stylised representations. That ambiguity, faculty members warn, could invite over-enforcement.

“It is unclear what qualifies as ‘nude’, leaving it open to broad interpretation,” says Kouwatli. “The circular carries a rigid tone, and that rigidity is reflected in the severe consequences of receiving a zero grade.”

Amjad, a recent graduate of the faculty, who spoke on condition of anonymity, tells The National: “I will still work and create. The ban is not really a logical decision because the faculty is a place to build yourself. It’s a long path to becoming a successful artist, so you need to see art, to live it, to pick up new ideas, and to be influenced by artists as well.”

He adds: “The artist is the most important part, you cannot just make an artist obsolete. When you are building a house, you do not just build it without the foundations.

“How are you expected to do a portrait of someone if you haven’t learnt it on real people? The fact, the shoulders, the bones, the details – this is all important. You learn at university, that is why you are there.”

Cultural and political context

To some, the timing of the decision is especially galling. Syria’s art scene has long been an internationally respected sector, even through war and sanctions. Artists such as veteran painter Youssef Abdelke have built reputations abroad by pushing against restrictions.

Abdelke denounced the new circular as “a political decision dressed in ISIS garb”. He says the “social sensitivities” justification is a pretext for imposing extremist ideology. For him and others, the move echoes the Islamist censorship Syria once positioned itself against.

Syrian artist Youssef Abdelke with one of his works at an exhibition in Beirut in January 2014. Reuters

An independent group, the Syrian Visual Artists Collective, released a statement calling the circular “an assault on artists’ freedom and on pedagogical foundations”. It said studying life models has been part of the university's fine arts training since the faculty’s founding in 1961, and was only informally constrained in the 1980s.

Critics say the faculty’s decision cannot be viewed in isolation. Over the past decade, Syrian authorities have repeatedly invoked “values” when restricting cinema, theatre and public art. The effect, some argue, is a gradual narrowing of cultural space under the guise of protecting tradition.

“Decisions regarding artistic expression are always linked to a wider political context,” said Kouwatli. “Under the previous Assad dictatorship, Syrian artists faced pervasive restrictions on all forms of expression. It is therefore concerning to see rules limiting artistic freedom being enforced again.”

For students, the implications are both immediate and long-term. Some worry the circular might even be applied retroactively, penalising graduation projects submitted under earlier rules.

“The dean approved this decision while students had already completed their tests and are waiting for their grades,” said Kouwatli. “Will this law now be applied retroactively? That would be devastating.”

Threatening self expression

Beyond pedagogy, the ban sends a chilling signal. It suggests that authorities are willing to dictate not only what can be shown in public, but what can be studied in classrooms. For a generation that has grown up amid war and repression, the circular feels like another reminder that self-expression remains fraught.

Kouwatli believes the stakes are higher than many realise. “Introducing restrictive laws goes against the goal of openness Syrians have long fought for, particularly freedom of expression,” she said. “Imposing strict control over what students can and cannot create sends a worrying signal about the direction of artistic and cultural development.”

For now, the Faculty of Fine Arts has given no indication that the circular will be withdrawn. Students say they will adapt, focusing on abstract or symbolic work to avoid penalties. But many worry about what has been lost.

Engine: 5.6-litre V8 Transmission: seven-speed automatic Power: 400hp Torque: 560Nm Price: Dh234,000 - Dh329,000 On sale: now

SUZUME %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Makoto%20Shinkai%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Nanoka%20Hara%2C%20Hokuto%20Matsumura%2C%20Eri%20Fukatsu%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Juvenile arthritis Along with doctors, families and teachers can help pick up cases of arthritis in children.

Most types of childhood arthritis are known as juvenile idiopathic arthritis. JIA causes pain and inflammation in one or more joints for at least six weeks.

Dr Betina Rogalski said "The younger the child the more difficult it into pick up the symptoms. If the child is small, it may just be a bit grumpy or pull its leg a way or not feel like walking,” she said.

According to The National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases in US, the most common symptoms of juvenile arthritis are joint swelling, pain, and stiffness that doesn’t go away. Usually it affects the knees, hands, and feet, and it’s worse in the morning or after a nap.

Limping in the morning because of a stiff knee, excessive clumsiness, having a high fever and skin rash are other symptoms. Children may also have swelling in lymph nodes in the neck and other parts of the body.

Arthritis in children can cause eye inflammation and growth problems and can cause bones and joints to grow unevenly.

In the UK, about 15,000 children and young people are affected by arthritis.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

1,000 Books to Read Before You Die: A Life-Changing List

James Mustich, Workman

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

Infiniti QX80 specs Engine: twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 Power: 450hp Torque: 700Nm Price: From Dh450,000, Autograph model from Dh510,000 Available: Now

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Honeymoonish %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Elie%20El%20Samaan%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENour%20Al%20Ghandour%2C%20Mahmoud%20Boushahri%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

SPECS Toyota land Cruiser 2020 5.7L VXR Engine: 5.7-litre V8 Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 362hp Torque: 530Nm Price: Dh329,000 (base model 4.0L EXR Dh215,900)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Conflict, drought, famine Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.

It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.

Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].

The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.

With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.

Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.

Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.

The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Tips from the expert Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Frida%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarla%20Gutierrez%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Frida%20Kahlo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A