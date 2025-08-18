Gaza survivor reunites with Motaz Azaiza, whose picture saved her life

Nearly two years ago she was pinned under the rubble of her family home in Gaza when renowned photographer Motaz Azaiza spotted her and took the picture that ultimately saved her life.

Nada Jwaifel, now 19, and Azaiza reunited in Washington at the weekend for an event hosted by the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Jwaifel took to the stage to reflect on how she survived the Israeli bombardment of her home at Al Nusairat refugee camp in October 2023. It was also a chance for her to remember what life was like before the war began.

“Before the genocide started, Gaza was everything to me. My home, my family, my world,” she said. “I was surrounded by my beautiful sisters and Youssef, my only brother, just four years old.”

She recounted how her seven siblings, as well as her grandmother, were killed in the attack and how she miraculously survived.

Jwaifel was significantly injured. Her shoulder was broken and her legs shattered. She lay buried under concrete and metal for hours, holding her younger sister, Ilham, in her arms until she died.

Azaiza noticed Jwaifel through a hole in the wall, but, because it was dark, could not confirm whether or not she was alive. Setting his camera to a low shutter speed, he took a photograph that brought her into view.

“It’s not possible to see it with your own eyes,” he told Time, who had selected his photograph as one of the best of 2023. “So I put on the camera, flipped the screen and was seeing her through my camera.”

Azaiza could see that Jwaifel was alive and alerted rescuers.

The photograph recognised by Time was not the initial one Azaiza took. Later, as a rescue worker shone a light on Jwaifel, Azaiza took another shot. It was an image that showed, early on in the war, the suffering of the Israeli bombardment. The picture was a portent of the tragedy that would follow.

“She’s so lucky she survived,” Azaiza said in 2024. “Talking about this makes me remember what I've been through, and I don't want to remember. I don't like to remember.”

Azaiza's photograph saved Jwaifel's life and her legs. Doctors initially feared her legs had to be amputated. However, Dr Sami Tuffaha, who specialises in peripheral nerve issues at John Hopkins, a private research university in Baltimore, Maryland, reached out to Azaiza through social media.

With the help of the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Jwaifel underwent 75 surgeries in four countries. Dr Tuffaha performed some of the most intricate procedures. Finally, Jwaifel was able to walk again.

Standing behind the podium at Saturday’s event in Washington, Jwaifel concluded her speech with a note of resilience.

“Israel might have taken everything precious to me – my family, my home, my peace – but it will never break my spirit, as long as I can breathe.”

