Kamala Harris’s 107 Days leads global wave of political memoirs in 2025

A growing number of political figures are turning to penning down their experiences from the past decade. Often written in the aftermath of elections, resignations or leadership transitions, these books offer insights into the pressures of public life and the challenges of governing in turbulent times.

In 2025, political memoirs will be released by figures from across the political spectrum and around the world. The subjects range from high-stakes campaigns and parliamentary transitions to questions of legacy, leadership and public scrutiny.

Below is a look at some of the most notable titles scheduled for release this year.

Kamala Harris – 107 Days

107 Days by Kamala Harris. Photo: Simon & Schuster

In 107 Days, former US vice president Kamala Harris reflects on her brief 2024 presidential campaign. The book explores why her candidacy failed to gain traction, how media narratives shaped public perception and what she took from the experience of running at the highest level of American politics. Harris also writes about her tenure as California’s attorney general and her views on leadership in a divided political landscape.

Release date: September 3

Jacinda Ardern – A Different Kind of Power

A Different Kind of Power: A Memoir by Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Penguin Random House

Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern examines her time in office, focusing on major events such as the Christchurch mosque shootings and the Covid-19 pandemic. The book addresses the personal and political challenges of leading during crises and the reasons behind her resignation in 2023. Ardern also discusses her broader vision of leadership, one grounded in empathy and accountability.

Release date: September 17

Nicola Sturgeon – Frankly

Frankly by Nicola Sturgeon. Photo: Panmacmillan

Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon reflects on her political career, from her early involvement in the Scottish National Party to her leadership during Brexit and the pandemic. The memoir includes discussion of her working relationship with Alex Salmond, her views on Scottish independence and the pressures associated with long-term public office.

Release date: September 26

Joe Manchin – Dead Center: In Defence of Common Sense

Dead Center: In Defense of Common Sense by Joe Manchin. Photo: Macmillan

In Dead Center, former West Virginia senator Joe Manchin outlines his views on political moderation and party polarisation. The book recounts key moments from his Senate career, including his role as a swing vote during the Biden administration. Manchin also discusses his decision to leave the Democratic Party and his efforts to form a centrist political coalition.

Release date: October 8

Sanna Marin – Hope in Action: A Memoir About the Courage to Lead

Hope in Action: A Memoir About the Courage to Lead by Sanna Marin. Photo: Simon & Schuster

Former Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin offers an account of her time in office, including her government’s response to Russia’s war on Ukraine and Finland’s accession to NATO. Marin addresses the pressures she faced as a young female leader, including media scrutiny and public expectations. She also reflects on balancing political responsibility with personal identity.

Release date: November 4

Juan Carlos I – Reconciliation

Reconciliation by Juan Carlos I. Photo: Planeta

In this memoir, Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I reflects on his reign, his abdication in 2014 and his subsequent departure from the country. The book covers the transition from dictatorship to democracy, constitutional monarchy and the personal controversies that led to his fall from public favour. It also touches upon his eventual self-imposed exile in the UAE.

Release date: November 12

Cory Booker – Stand

Stand by Cory Booker. Photo: Macmillan

US Senator Cory Booker expands on his record-setting 25-hour Senate speech delivered in 2025, addressing proposed changes to social security. The memoir combines political commentary with personal history, including his time as Newark mayor and his long-standing advocacy for civil rights, justice reform and civic participation.

Release date: November 19

John Fetterman – Unfettered

Unfettered by John Fetterman. Photo: Penguin Random House

Senator John Fetterman writes about his health challenges, including a stroke and clinical depression, as well as his political career. The book follows his path from local politics in Pennsylvania to the US Senate, and includes reflections on populism, political messaging, as well as the pressures of national office. The book has been co-written with journalist Buzz Bissinger.

Release date: November 26

