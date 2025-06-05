Switch 2: The best games available on launch day, ranked

The much-anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 launched worldwide today. Following the immense success of the first Switch console, which sold 152.12 million units since 2017, gaming enthusiasts are looking forward to getting their hands on the new and improved version.

What’s a console without games, though? And Switch 2 has an impressive selection of new games to play. Here, we list some of the most significant game releases, and what fans can expect from each experience.

1. Mario Kart World

The Mario Kart series gets its first mainline entry in over a decade. Photo: Nintendo

The biggest game release alongside the launch of the Switch 2 is Mario Kart World, the first new mainline entry in the Mario Kart series in over a decade. This instalment introduces open-world tracks, off-road mechanics, elimination modes and supports up to 24-player races. It also features unlockable costumes, which offer a fresh take on the beloved racing series.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom Remastered

Both remasters come with improved visuals. Photo: Nintendo

Both beloved titles from Switch return with enhanced graphics and performance, taking full advantage of Switch 2's upgraded hardware. These remasters provide an opportunity for players to revisit the game’s kingdom of Hyrule with improved visuals and smoother gameplay.

3. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

The update gives the protagonist psychic abilities. Photo: Nintendo

This game marks protagonist Samus Aran’s most ambitious adventure yet. Set in the alien world of Viewros, the game adds psychic abilities to her arsenal, allowing for new puzzle mechanics and combat strategies. The storytelling adopts a darker tone, with cinematic cutscenes and dialogue-driven encounters. The visuals are powered by Unreal Engine 5, showcasing realistic environments, particle effects and fluid character animations.

4. Donkey Kong Bananza

Donkey Kong Bananza supports two-player co-op. Photo: Nintendo

In Donkey Kong Bananza, players are treated to vibrant worlds with levels that include jungles, volcanoes and futuristic cities. Each level is fully destructible, offering multiple paths and secrets depending on how the player interacts with the environment. The game supports two-player co-op, with other characters joining the adventure. Kong's new abilities such as wall-climbing and explosive stomps, allow for exploration opportunities.

5. Super Mario Party Jamboree

Super Mario Party Jamboree now has 100-player online tournament mode. Photo: Nintendo

With more than 200 mini-games and 10 new boards, Super Mario Party Jamboree renews the party game genre. The boards are now interactive with dynamic weather and events that can change the outcome. There’s also a 100-player online tournament mode, which adds a competitive experience. Characters in the game now have personal items that allow them the option of strategic plays. The custom mini-game playlists, meanwhile, will let players create their own party experience.

6. Hades II

Hades II is deeply rooted in Greek mythology. Photo: Supergiant Games

Hades II is a roguelike action game that follows Melinoe, the immortal Princess of the Underworld and sister to Zagreus, as she embarks on a quest to defeat Chronos, the Titan of Time, who has imprisoned her family. Building on the success of the first game, Hades II introduces new weapons, abilities, and a deeper narrative rooted in Greek mythology. Players can explore expanded realms, engage with diverse characters, and experience dynamic combat infused with dark sorcery and Olympian boons.