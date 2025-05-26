Dreams of the Detainee, 1961, by Inji Efflatoun. Photo: Barjeel Art Foundation
Dreams of the Detainee, 1961, by Inji Efflatoun. Photo: Barjeel Art Foundation

Culture

New book unfurls the rich life of Inji Efflatoun beyond her time in prison

Project by the Barjeel Art Foundation translates the artist's memoir into English with additional essays

Razmig Bedirian
Razmig Bedirian

May 26, 2025