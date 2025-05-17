International Museum Day: Free entry to institutions across the UAE, from Louvre Abu Dhabi to Al Maqta

To mark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/17/five-ways-to-celebrate-international-museum-day-in-the-uae/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2023/05/17/five-ways-to-celebrate-international-museum-day-in-the-uae/">International Museum Day</a> on May 18, museums across the UAE will offer complimentary access. Co-ordinated by the International Council of Museums, the event began in 1977 when tens of thousands of museums in more than 140 countries participated. Here are some of the UAE museums offering free entry on Sunday. UAE have to present a valid Emirates ID to receive a pass. With its impressive collection, the museum adapts a universal model to show connections between cultures through thoughtful curation. It also delves into the history of Africa with its latest exhibition, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/05/09/louvre-abu-dhabi-pyxis-african-exhibition/" target="_blank" rel="">Kings and Queens of Africa: Forms and Figures of Power</a>, exploring the rich traditions and mythologies of the region. Louvre Abu Dhabi's galleries and exhibitions will be open until 8.30pm. The dome and the restaurants will be open until midnight. The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/2022/08/11/museum-of-the-future-exhibitions-and-expo-2020-dubai-uae-pavilion-up-for-dezeen-awards/" target="_blank">Expo City Dubai</a>, will be free to enter on May 17 and 18. Garden in the Sky, an observation tower 55 metres above ground, is also free. The exhibitions at the museum delve into the UAE’s first participation at a World Expo in the 1970s, as well as how Dubai won the bid for the 2020 showcase. Guided tours will be offered every 30 minutes. The museum also has a gift shop, a library and rentable meeting spaces. Tickets to explore other pavilions such as Terra Alif and Vision will be reduced to Dh25 from Dh160. The newest museum space in Abu Dhabi, Al Maqta Museum opened officially on May 2. Visitors can enter for free on Sunday between 5pm and 6:30pm and can also explore cultural city landmarks like Al Maqta Tower, Al Maqta Building and Al Maqta Bridge. Delma Museum on Delma Island is open between 5pm and 7pm. It is home to archaeological treasures spanning 7,000 years and displays artefacts from Delma's pearl trading days. The many institutions that fall under the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/art/sharjah-museum-authority-wins-award-at-lcd-berlin-1.989411" target="_blank">Sharjah Museums</a> Authority will be free on Sunday. The museums reflect on various aspects of local and regional history, from maritime traditions to achievements in science and art. They include Sharjah Maritime Museum, Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation and Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) among others. A focus group session titled Innovation in Action: Technology’s Role in Shaping Museum Experiences will take place at the Dome Hall of the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization on May 17.