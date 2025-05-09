Ibrahim Al Hasawi was a pioneer of Saudi cinema – and now he's one of its biggest stars

Ibrahim Al Hasawi has dreamt of this moment for decades. The Saudi actor, 60, grew up hoping that some day his country's cinema would be recognised the world over. Now that it is finally happening, with streaming hits and festival accolades year after year, Al Hasawi has found himself not as merely an early pioneer but a central figure in the Saudi creative renaissance. He tells <i>The National:</i> “It's amazing. In just a few short years, we’ve seen a major leap in Saudi filmmaking.” In April, Al Hasawi received a lifetime achievement award at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/24/saudi-film-festival-2025-golden-palm-award-winners/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/24/saudi-film-festival-2025-golden-palm-award-winners/">Saudi Film Festival</a>, an accolade he does not take lightly. A lifelong film enthusiast, Al Hasawi started out in theatre before moving on to a prolific television career. Having acted in dozens of Gulf series, Al Hasawi is now starring in major film productions that are screened at festivals around the world. Speaking to <i>The National, </i>Al Hasawi says Saudi Arabia has come a long way since he was a budding young actor. “In the early days, our theatre was male-dominated,” he explains. “Female characters were rarely shown on stage, only mentioned, like: ‘Where's your mother?’ ‘She's in the kitchen.’ Or: ‘Where's your sister?’ ‘She went to school.’” “These characters existed only through dialogue, not presence. It was more like radio drama.” Al Hasawi credits the kingdom’s Vision 2030 for revolutionising the arts in the past 10 years. “We now have the Theatre Commission, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/25/saudi-film-festival-industry-growth-mansour-albadran/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2025/04/25/saudi-film-festival-industry-growth-mansour-albadran/">Film Commission</a>, and the Visual Arts Commission. There’s been a real transformation. Technology has entered the theatre scene. The current moment is exciting. I haven't done theatre in a while, but now I’m seriously considering it,” he says. <i>Hobal </i>is the latest film to star Al Hasawi. Set in 1990, weeks before the beginning of the Gulf War, it follows a Saudi family that still lives in the desert. Al Hasawi portrays the family’s patriarch, a hard-headed hardliner who believes there is nothing good to be gained from living in the city and accepting the advancement of society. Al Hasawi said he was intrigued when the director Abdulaziz Al Shalahi called him about the role. “He’s strict but not heartless,” he says of his character, “His values and convictions might not be ‘right’ by universal standards, but they define him. He's a classic elder figure, very much shaped by his own era and beliefs.” The film is equal parts period piece and family drama. The family elder has three sons – one who completely agrees with him on everything, a second who is beginning to doubt and a third who has abandoned the family and moved to the city. Al Hasawi says he has met people who lived like his character. He adds: “I grew up in a village in Al Ahsa, and I knew people like him. They may not have been as strict, but many lived and died in the same village without ever leaving. “I remember when radios first appeared – some people said Judgment Day was coming because 'iron had started speaking'.” Then with TV, people believed it was another sign of the apocalypse. My grandmother, may she rest in peace, would cover her face when a male news anchor came on screen. It was all so new and strange.” Saudi Arabia is now a major player in film production. Films from the kingdom have been screened at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/01/norah-film-release-date/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/01/norah-film-release-date/">Cannes</a>, Venice and other film festivals. Al Hasawi says this makes him very optimistic. “I remember when we used to make short films with limited resources and no funding. But once the Film Commission was established, there was strong support – both for short and feature films,” he says. “Now we have fantasy films, action, comedy – we’re telling our stories. This is crucial – getting Saudi artistic voices out to the world. For years, we've watched international films in theatres or on TV. Now Saudi art is reaching global audiences.” Al Hasawi has appeared in 45 theatre productions, 90 television series and 15 films. He has not acted in a theatre production for a while, but misses the stage every day, likening the experience to being at a football match. “Sure, you can watch it on TV, but being in the stadium is a completely different experience. It’s immersive. The emotions of the crowd, the cheers, the reactions – all of that adds layers to the moment,” Al Hasawi says, “Theatre is the same. When you're there, it's an event, a connection.”