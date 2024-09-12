Overall winner and winner of 'Our Sun' category: Distorted Shadows of the Moon's Surface Created by an Annular Eclipse. Photo: Ryan Imperio

Culture

Baily’s beads image wins Royal Observatory Greenwich's Astronomy of the Year award

Judging panel selected winning pictures from over 3,500 entries

Soraya Ebrahimi
Soraya Ebrahimi

September 12, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit