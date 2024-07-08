Tamer Ruggli: Tortured familial relationships inspire Back to Alexandria

Emotional and hallucinatory feature of love and loss, starring Nadine Labaki, is screening at Amman International Film Festival

Oscar-nominated Nadine Labaki brings spontaneity and freedom to the lead role, Ruggli says. Photo: Orange Studio

Oscar-nominated Nadine Labaki brings spontaneity and freedom to the lead role, Ruggli says. Photo: Orange Studio

Razmig Bedirian author image
Razmig Bedirian
Jul 08, 2024
FilmFilm festivalsEgyptAmman
Editor's picks
More from The National