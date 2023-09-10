NYU Abu Dhabi's new season of academic talks draws inspiration from the past

Authentic leadership, archaeology and heritage conservation feature in the latest series of talks by The Institute at NYU Abu Dhabi.

Running under the theme A Series of Wonder and Reflection, the free-to-attend discussions by cultural figures and academics aim to highlight the impact of institutional collaborations and why the past inspires future innovations.

Here are four sessions to mark in your calendar.

READ MORE NYU Abu Dhabi unearths 1,500 historic photos from across the Middle East and North Africa

1. Shattered Glass of Beirut – Conserving Lebanese History Together

Amid the destruction of the Beirut Port in 2020 lay the damaged American University of Beirut Archaeological Museum. More than 70 of its artefacts were shattered.

Duygu Camurcuoglu, senior conservator and researcher at the British Museum, retraces the recovery and repair process that began amid the ruins and ended at the London institution.

The discussion also sheds light on the importance of collaborations with international cultural institutions in heritage conservation.

September 12, 6.30pm-8pm

2. Documenting a Performing Arts History

The cultural sector thrives not only through events and performances, but on their subsequent documentation.

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre artistic director Bill Bragin joins photographer Waleed Shah and curator Nadine Khalil in discussing their experiences documenting the development of the centre over seven years and the lessons learned along the way.

September 14, 6pm-7.30pm

3. Researching the Leadership of the Prophet Mohammed

Joel Hayward, professor of strategic thought at Abu Dhabi's Rabdan Academy, explores the various leadership roles undertaken by Prophet Mohammed and their transformational societal and political impacts.

As the author of The Leadership of Muhammad: A Historical Reconstruction, Hayward probes some of the challenges faced by today's researchers when analysing the lives and careers of historical leaders.

September 25, 6.30pm-8pm

4. Why Experiment with Ancient Technologies?

For all the thrilling technological advances of modern archaeology, it was former generations who pointed the way forward.

Ivan Semian, director of Armenia’s Karmir Bloor Archeo Park, explains some of the techniques and methods used by former societies to make their mark.

Examples include some of the first recorded explorations of bronze and how the UAE historically became a global exporter of copper.

September 28, 6.30pm-8pm.

All events are free to attend, prior registration is required, nyuad.nyu.edu