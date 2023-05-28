Gig guide: 20 concerts and events coming to UAE, from Trevor Noah to Foo Fighters

Music, dance and comedy are on the UAE events calendar over the coming months.

In addition to epic rock concerts by Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters, there will also be laughs courtesy of arena shows by Jo Koy and Trevor Noah.

Arab pop stars will be in town to perform Eid Al Adha concerts at the end of next month and cultural festival Sole DXB returns in November.

The National rounds up 20 of the best live events still to come this year:

1. Guns N' Roses: June 1 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The US rock titans will begin the next phase of their world tour in Abu Dhabi, returning to the UAE capital four and a half years after their race day concert at Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix in 2018.

With no new album to promote, expect a set stacked with hits including rock staples Welcome to the Jungle, Paradise City and You Could Be Mine.

Doors open 6pm; from Dh325; etihadarena.ae

2. Shamma Hamdan: June 8 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Shamma Hamdan is one of three artists playing concerts as part of the Dubai's World Padel League, with shows taking place after the day's sporting action in the arena.

Bursting on to the scene in 2012 as the first Emirati women to reach the finals of the TV talent quest Arabs Got Talent, Hamdan went on to build a steady career with her 2013 debut album Wesh Kent Ab Aqool and more than a dozen singles, including the latest Wajed Erham.

Showtime is 9.30pm; from Dh149; coca-cola-arena.com

3. Simply Red: June 9 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Led by singer Mick Hucknall, the English soul band will play their first UAE show in 20 years as part of the World Padel League.

Their Dubai gig is also one of their first since releasing new album Time, led with summery new single Better With You.

The band should oblige the audience by playing their catalogue of hits including Holding Back the Years and If You Don't Know Me By Now.

Showtime is 9.30pm; from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

4. Nicky Romero: June 10 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

An established name in the dance world, the Dutch spinner has released a string of festival favourites over the years including the I Could be the One and Symphonica.

And he has another potential hit on his hands with the release of new track All You Need is Love with Jonas Blue and Nico Santos.

Showtime is 9.30pm; from Dh129; coca-cola-arena.com

5. M83: June 15 at Dubai Opera

The French electronica band should be warmly received at their UAE debut concert.

Formed in 2001 and led by multi-instrumentalist Antony Gonzales, the group helped define an ethereal and ambient sound influencing the works of pop stars including Lorde and Post Malone.

In addition to fan favourites such as Midnight City and Moon Child, expect the group to play songs from this year's album Fantasy.

Showtime is 8pm, from Dh275; dubaiopera.com

6. Majid Al Mohandis: June 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The Iraqi singer, known as 'The Engineer of the Arabic Song,' is a prolific performer and recording artist.

In addition to his hefty number of Khaleeji pop hits, he returns to Abu Dhabi to sing tracks from new album Bdet Ateeb.

Showtime is 9pm; from Dh250; etihadarena.ae

7. Rabeh Saqer: June 30 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Saqer returns to the UAE celebrating more than three decades of performances.

He is considered one of Saudi Arabia’s “Big Four”, alongside the leading artists Mohammed Abdu, Abdul Majeed Abdullah and Khaled Abdul Rahman.

After his debut single Ya Naseem Al Lail, Saqer released more Gulf pop hits including Biscat and Kazbaba Baida.

Showtime is 9pm; from Dh195; etihadarena.ae

8. Kadim Al Sahir and Hussain Al Jassmi: July 1 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Two titans of Arabic pop will team up for a concert at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Playing separate sets, Iraqi crooner Kadim Al Sahir and Emirati pop star Hussain Al Jassmi will dip into their extensive body work for an evening featuring hits spanning three decades.

Showtime is 9pm; from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com

9. Mohammed Abdo: July 2 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Known as The Artist of the Arabs – an epithet given to Abdo by the late Tunisian President Habib Bourguiba – Saudi's Mohammed Abdo brings his decade-spanning career to Dubai.

The singer and oudist helped pioneer the modern Saudi folk songs and has become one of the kingdom's most revered singers.

Showtime is 9.30pm; from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

10. Gypsies Go To Heaven: July 10 at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

Inspired by the 1976 Russian romantic film by Emil Lotenau, Gypsies Go to Heaven by the Slovak Dance Theatre will deliver a pulsating show with traditional dance set in a lush forest.

Showtime is 8pm from Dh100; culturalfoundation.ae

11. Omar Kamal: July 22 at the Cultural Foundation, Abu Dhabi

He may be regarded as the Palestinian Frank Sinatra, but Omar Kamal is shining in his own light with his brand of balladry, inspired by classical Arabic music and the pizzazz of Ol' Blue Eyes himself.

Expect a dynamic set full of songs by legendary Arabic crooners such as Mohamed Abdel Wahab and Abdel Halim Hafez, as well as vintage jazz standards and original compositions.

Showtime is 8pm; from Dh300; culturalfoundation.ae

12. Amr Diab: September 9 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The Egyptian singer will make his concert debut at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island venue in September.

Diab has been the reigning pop king in the Mena region since his 1983 debut album Ya Tareea.

He also made a mark beyond the Arabic-speaking world with his 1996 hit Nour El Ain, which became one of the most popular songs to come out of the Middle East.

Doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh195; etihadarena.ae

13. Trevor Noah: October 3 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Comedian, writer and former The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is bringing his Off the Record tour to Dubai.

The Emmy Award-winner will use his sharp humour to probe global issues and pop culture absurdities in what guarantees to be a memorable evening.

Showtime 8pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

14. Lewis Capaldi: October 7 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Returning to the UAE after winning performances in Sharjah in 2020 and at the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race Concerts in 2021, Scottish singer Capaldi will play his first Dubai gig.

Known for his big ballads, including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, expect the big personality, who was recently diagnosed with Tourette's syndrome, to break up the touching songs with his witty trademark stage banter.

His latest album, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent is presently the fastest selling album of 2023.

Showtime is 8.30pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

15. Jo Koy: October 28 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Bringing his world tour to Abu Dhabi, Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy will head to the UAE capital in October.

With four Netflix specials and an autobiography under his belt, the comedian and UAE favourite gets his laughs from drawing on material from his family life and growing up in a multicultural household.

Doors open at 7.30pm; from Dh180; etihadarena.ae

16. Bryan Adams: November 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Canadian singer-songwriter is touring on the back of 15th new album So Happy, It Hurts.

With the self-titled single nominated for Best Rock Performance at the 2023 Grammy awards, Adams will also play the hits that made him sell more than 100 million records during his near four-decade career.

Expect to hear pop and rock staples such as Summer of '69, Heaven and Everything I Do, I Do It For You.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

17. Arjith Singh: November 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Known for his soulful voice, Singh, who first gained fame for the song Tum Hi Ho from the 2013 film Aashiqui 2, has performed a number of sold-out concerts in the Emirates.

With hits such as Kabira, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Channa Mereya from various films, he's often referred to as the "king of playback singing", for pre-recorded songs which are then pictured as being sung by the stars in movies.

He was also the most-streamed Indian artist on Spotify in 2020, meaning this gig will be popular.

Doors open at 6.30pm; from Dh200; etihadarena.ae

18. Foo Fighters: November 26 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

The legendary US rockers will headline the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix 2023 race-day concerts, taking to the stage on the last of four after-race gigs.

Expect a hefty set featuring roaring anthems such as Monkey Wrench and Learn to Fly as well as the new songs from the anticipated album But Here We Are out on June 2.

It will also be a chance for fans to see the Foo Fighters' new drummer Josh Freese in action, as he takes over the sticks following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available online at www.abudhabigp.com

19. Tiesto and Ava Max: November 23 at Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi

Kaleidoscope producer Tiesto is no stranger to big affairs, having performed at Expo2020 Dubai and the Qatar World Cup last year.

He returns to the UAE with new album Dive and joined by emerging US pop talent Ava Max. Concertgoers can expect the duo to perform their hit collaborations The Motto.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available online at www.abudhabigp.com

20. Sole DXB: December 8-10 at Dubai Design District

Expand Autoplay Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District after a two-year hiatus. All photos: Antonie Robertson / The National

First held in 2011, Sole DXB is an annual event that has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme, ranging from talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

With this year’s headline artist to be revealed later in the year, expect a solid mix of hip-hop acts. Previous performers include rap stalwarts Mos Def, The WuTang Clan and UK singer Jorja Smith.

More information is available at www.sole.digital