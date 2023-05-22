Saudi Arabia named Guest of Honour at Doha International Book Fair

Saudi Arabia has been named the Guest of Honour at the upcoming Doha International Book Fair.

It is returning for its 32nd iteration this year, taking place between June 12 and 21 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The fair will have the theme: By reading we rise.

Several writers, thinkers and creators from across the world are expected to participate at the 32nd Doha International Book Fair. Photo: Doha International Book Fair

The fair’s cultural programme will include seminars, workshops and activities. Several writers, thinkers and creators from across the world are expected to participate, though the event has yet to announce its line-up.

In a statement to Arabic media, Ghanem bin Mubarak Al-Ali, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for Qatari Cultural Affairs said that several publishing houses from across the Arab world will be participating. As Guest of Honour, Saudi Arabia will be central to several activities within the fair.

“The slogan 'By reading we rise' embodies the journey of books in Qatar,” Al-Ali said. “It reflects the extent of awareness of the importance of the written word.” He said the fair was an “important annual event that contributes to increasing knowledge and providing opportunities to learn about the experiences of other nations, whether in the past or present”.

Doha International Book Fair was first launched in 1972. It was held as a biannual event before becoming a yearly highlight of Qatar's cultural calendar in 2002. It is now one of the oldest and largest literary events in the region.

Saudi Arabia’s title of Guest of Honour is another step in solidifying the relationship between the Gulf countries after Qatar’s diplomatic crisis.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in the affairs of regional states, which Doha denied.

The end of the dispute came in 2021 with Qatar joining other GCC states in Saudi Arabia to unveil the AlUla declaration, aimed at forming a “unified and geostrategic bloc” to face common challenges. The UAE and Qatar are currently working to reopen embassies as part of the move to re-establish ties.