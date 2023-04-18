UAE and Qatar ‘working to reopen embassies', say officials

The UAE and Qatar are working to re-open embassies as part of the move to re-establish ties two years after the 2021 AlUla declaration signaled an end to the Gulf rift.

“At present, the activation of diplomatic ties, which will include the reopening of embassies, is proceeding between both countries,” a UAE official told The National.

The comment came after Reuters reported the move and quoted the Qatar International Media Office confirming that “work is under way to re-open the respective embassies as soon as possible”.

The agency suggested that full diplomatic relations could be restored within weeks, bringing the four-year Gulf rift closer to an end.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in the affairs of regional states, which Doha denied.

The end of the dispute came in 2021 with Qatar joining other GCC states in Saudi Arabia to unveil the AlUla declaration aimed at forming a “unified and geostrategic bloc” to face common challenges.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt were the first to appoint ambassadors to Doha, and Bahrain said last week that it would restore ties, including travel links.

The UAE has suggested the full restoration of relations could take time but the official in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday that steps towards restoring relations had been taken despite the lack of an ambassador.

“The UAE’s foreign policy is primarily focused on building bridges, economic co-operation and regional de-escalation,” the official said.

“Since the signing of the AlUla declaration in January 2021, the UAE has restored relations with the state of Qatar, with several visits occurring between the two countries, which included discussions on the further development of relations and of jointly achieving greater mutual prosperity and progress for the two countries and wider region.”

Like Saudi Arabia, the UAE reinstated travel links with Doha in 2021 and was a hub and layover destination for fans travelling to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.