Abu Dhabi's Al Hosn Festival to return next month

Abu Dhabi's Al Hosn Festival will return next month.

The popular cultural celebration, set across the buildings and outdoor spaces of Al Hosn district, will take place from January 13 to 22.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, the family-friendly event will feature an expansive programme.

The Cultural Foundation will host art exhibitions and installations, performances, film screenings and creative workshops. The festival’s popular Makers Village will also return, featuring items created by local and regional artists and designers.

Other on-site activities will include live displays by local artisans with the aim of providing an insight into what life was like in Abu Dhabi before the discovery of oil.

A designer showcasing her handicrafts at last year's Al Hosn Festival. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“Each year, Al Hosn Festival tells the story of Abu Dhabi at its place of origin,” said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.

“A key component of our cultural calendar, the festival celebrates Abu Dhabi’s heritage and craftsmanship and connects them with the contemporary art practices of the emirate.

“The festival has quickly become a focus of inspiration and exchange for the emirate’s cultural ecosystem, and a key element of DCT Abu Dhabi’s drive to both preserve the emirate’s treasured heritage and support and grow its new generation of artists and creative practitioners.”

Al Hosn is the original urban block of the city and comprises the historic Qasr Al Hosn fort, the Cultural Foundation and the House of Artisans.

Last year's event featured a parade of 50 classic cars in celebration of the country’s Golden Jubilee in addition to a concert by Emirati star Hussain Al Jassmi.

The full programme for this year's Al Hosn Festival will be announced soon.

More information is available at alhosnfestival.ae

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from last year's Al Hosn Festival