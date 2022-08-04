'Joker 2': release date, cast and plot of the sequel to the Oscar-winning film

It's the film that helped Joaquin Phoenix to win his first Oscar for Best Actor. Now, the anticipated follow-up to the 2019 hit Joker has a release date.

Director Todd Phillips will return to lead the project, titled Joker: Folie a Deux. It's a reference to the French medical term regarding a mental disorder of psychosis that can be transmitted from one person to another.

Joker followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy Awards including for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay (although it did not win either). While Joker was originally intended to be a stand-alone movie, its success at the box office as well as with critics have led to an obvious sequel. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

When will 'Joker 2' be released?

Warner Bros has announced it will be released on Tuesday, October 4, 2024.

Who is in the film?

Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips on the set of 'Joker'. Photo: Warner Bros

So far, the only known cast member returning is Phoenix, who was seen reading the script for the sequel in an Instagram post by Phillips.

However, Lady Gaga is reportedly set to be cast as Harley Quinn. In June, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gaga was in early talks for the film. No other details have been released about the casting.

What is the plot of 'Joker 2'?

So far, few details are known about the movie. However, The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that its sources said the sequel will be a musical, which would make sense to cast Gaga as the lead opposite Phoenix.

Gaga was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar for her role in A Star in Born (2018) but she won Best Original Song for Shallow, which she co-wrote and performed in the film.

Deadline has reported that production on the Joker sequel will start in December.

