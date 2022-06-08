'Joker' sequel in the works, confirms director Todd Phillips

Todd Phillips has revealed that a sequel to his 2019 Joker film is in the works.

The director shared a picture of a script to Instagram on Tuesday, as well as another with star of the original, Joaquin Phoenix, reading it.

There is no caption with any further details.

The screenplay is titled Joker: Folie a deux, a French medical term relating to a mental disorder that affects two or more people.

Written by Phillips and Scott Silver, who helped pen Joker, the script is dated May 18, 2022.

The original film followed the life of the tortured wannabe comedian Arthur Fleck, whose feelings of being downtrodden by society ultimately transform him into the infamous criminal mastermind.

In a review for The National, film critic James Mottram said it was "a brilliant piece of filmmaking, every choice, every cut, seemingly perfect".

"Closer in tone to the bleak Frank ­Miller-penned tales from the 1980s that explored the darker side of DC Comics's Dark Knight, writer-director Todd Phillips has crafted an origin story of Batman's greatest nemesis, the Joker, that ranks as one of the most disturbing and incendiary mainstream movies in years."

As well as Phoenix, who played the title role, the film's cast included Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz.

The film was nominated for 11 Academy awards, winning Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Actor for Phoenix.

He also won Best Actor accolades at the Baftas, the Critic's Choice Awards, Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild awards.

While his portrayal was a huge success, Phoenix previously told The National he had initial reservations about the role. "There was something that felt fresh, exciting and terrifying about it," he said.

"It was quite an experience ­reading through the script. I had so many different feelings about the character, and they kept changing. I wasn't sure where I stood with them. And there was something very unsettling about that."

