Former 'Toddler & Tiaras' reality star Kailia Posey dies at 16

Reality star Kailia Posey, who found fame on US channel TLC's show Toddlers & Tiaras, has died, two weeks after she turned 16. In a statement to TMZ on Tuesday, Posey's family said the teenager "made the rash decision to end her earthly life".

"She won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall," they said.

TMZ, which broke the news of the teen's death, said Posey died on Monday in Washington.

"I don't have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, posted on Facebook.

The controversial show Toddlers & Tiaras was first shown in 2009, and followed contestants of child beauty pageants across the US. It was cancelled in 2013 after widespread criticism. The show was renewed by TLC in 2016, but was cancelled after a few months.

A photo of Posey on the show became a popular GIF, widely shared as Grinning Girl.

Kailia Posey's photo rom 'Toddlers & Tiaras' is a popular GIF.

“It is with great sadness to share that our client Kailia has passed away,” Posey’s pageant company, Believe Pageant Consulting, said, as reported by Page Six. “She was such a ball of energy, her spirit was always high, and constantly had a smile on her face. We are praying for her family and already missing her dearly.”

The Posey family on Tuesday set up a fund in her name to help students in crisis.

"Your gift to the Kailia Posey Teen Crisis Intervention Fund will help get much needed resources to students in crisis. Thank you for honouring Kailia’s short, beautiful life by helping other young people," a message on the Whatcom Community Foundation reads.