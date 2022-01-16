Love 'Wordle'? Here are nine similar online games to play

Wordle has taken the world by storm.

In mere months, the free online game has amassed hundreds of thousands of players.

Quite a feat for such a simple and unobtrusive premise.

How do you play 'Wordle'?

The free online game, which is available on a website as opposed to a mobile app, challenges people to find five-letter words with six guesses.

There's only one word to solve every day and it's the same for everyone. Players must guess any word (with five letters) and letters in the word but in the wrong place turn gold, while those in the right place turn green and those not there at all go grey.

Players need to find the answer within six guesses and then they can post how fast they solved the puzzle on social media, although the word remains a mystery so it doesn't ruin it for everyone else.

If you love playing this game, here are nine other similar games to try next.

'Hello Wordl'

Let’s start with Hello Wordl, which is a remake of Wordle and is played in the exact same way. The only major differences are that you can change the amount of letters in a word, ranging from four to 11, and you can play more than once in a day.

Play here.

'Letterle'

This is another game that’s spawned in direct response to Wordle’s popularity. It’s a mischievous spoof game that makes players guess a single letter each day.

Play here.

'Absurdle'

Since Wordle started trending, so did this self-described “adversarial variant” of the popular online word game. While Wordle lets players discover a single word in six tries, Absurdle tweaks the rules as participants go along, attempting to “intentionally prolong the game as much as possible”. Enjoy.

Play here.

'Kitty Letter'

From the creator of Exploding Kittens comes Kitty Letter, another experiment in absurdist humour and head-to-head competitive word game that challenges players to unscramble words to collect ammunition and power-ups in a bid to defeat villains such as dysenteric deer and cats with swords.

It's available to download for free in the App Store or Google Play.

'Word Forward'

If you like Boggle, you'll like Word Forward. It features a 5x5 grid of letter combinations that you can use to make words. You won't get extra points for fancy or big words, or even the quality of your linguistic prowess, but simply for the number of them you can come up with.

It's available for $2.99 in the App Store or Google Play.

'TypeShift'

TypeShift is similar to Wordle, but instead of having a static grid, this game asks players to spell words using sliding letters in columns, as bit like a moving Word Search. The app store description reads: "A word game where crosswords meets anagrams."

When you make a word, the letter turns green, and the goal is to have all the letters turn green. There is also a daily challenge, like Wordle, but you can play more than one in a sitting, too.

It's available on the App Store or Google Play for free.

'SpellTower'

By the same makers of TypeShift, Zach Gage, SpellTower is the Tetris of word games and offers 11 different modes to players, such as multiplayer and time-based. Basically, a line of letters will fall onto the screen, and your job is to form words with adjacent letters, causing them to disappear. Some letters, such as Q or X, clear entire rows if you use them in a word. The game ends when the screen fills to the top.

It's available on the App Store or Google Play for free.

'Word Master'

Word Master is strikingly similar to Wordle. In this browser-based game, players have six guesses to come up with the right word, and correct letters will turn green if they're in the right spot, yellow if they're in the word but not that spot and grey if they're not there at all.

The biggest difference is you can play more than one Word Master puzzle a day.

Play here.

'Letterpress'

This is one to play with your friends or even random opponents on the internet. It's an unlimited, free game where you unscramble tiles to spell words and get bonus points for your superior vocabulary knowledge (or longer words at least). You can also chat in real time with others on the app.

It's available on the App Store and Google Play for free.