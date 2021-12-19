Abu Dhabi designer creates 172-kilogram falcon perch that costs $4,575

Hajar Design Studio has given the traditional falcon perch a modern-day makeover.

The Waker is inspired by the natural world, in particular the formation and patterning of sand dunes as they are slowly shaped by the winds of the desert. The creation made its debut at Dubai Design Week last month.

During the design process, the studio teamed up with Al Kamda Falcons to conduct research on the functionality of falcon perches, looking at factors such as the bird’s weight, and the force and impact of it landing and taking off from the structure. Crafted from wood or silver travertine stone, the Waker is able to support the falcon, regardless of its size, and remain stable regardless of the bird’s movements. A tray on the top of the stand offers a place for the bird to rest and clean its beak.

The Waker falcon perch. Photo: Natelee Cocks

The Waker comes in varying sizes: priced at Dh16,800 ($4,575), a large travertine model stands at 135 centimetres tall and weighs a whopping 172 kilograms. A medium version stands 100cm high, weighs 136kg and costs Dh14,800, while the small travertine Waker is 35cm tall and weighs 50kg. The solid wood versions come in the same three sizes, with the large version weighing 70kg and costing Dh5,500; the medium Waker weighing 55kg and costing Dh3,800; and the small weighing 12kg and costing Dh1,600. Bases can also be tailor-made to specific client requirements.

Read more Eight unique designs for the future on display at the Global Grad Show

Hajar Design Studio was founded in Abu Dhabi in 2018 by Hajar Al Tenaji and specialises in bespoke gifts and product design. Al Tenaji draws from UAE culture, traditions and stories, combining them with the tenets of contemporary design. Inspired by the UAE’s 4,000-year history of falconry, initially as a vital form of hunting and then as a treasured national sport, Al Tenaji wanted to create her own take on the tools used in this age-old practise